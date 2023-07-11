Josh Gabelich looks at the three standout wingman demanding a spot in the All-Australian team this year

IT IS THE same outrage almost every year. In the hours and days after the All-Australian team is announced, debate swirls around the players picked on the wings.

Since Champion Data started recording time in position in 2005, only two players who spent most of that season playing on a wing – Dale Thomas in 2011 and Andrew Gaff in 2015 and 2018 – were rewarded with All-Australian selection.

That shouldn't happen this year.

There isn't one standout wingman demanding a spot in the team of the year after 17 rounds, but three of them.

That might not mean both positions are filled by pure wingmen, but it will give the All-Australian selectors plenty to debate when they convene for the final time in September.

After playing every game in a 2022 campaign that reached the final Saturday in September, Errol Gulden has been a shining light in a gloomy season for Sydney, averaging 25.5 disposals to be the No.1 ranked wingman in 2023. Although, the 20-year-old does split his time between inside and outside midfield roles.

The Swans Academy graduate is currently averaging the 15th most AFL Player Ratings points in the competition and is ranked No.3 for metres gained (543.3m), No.4 for kicks (18.3) and is also rated elite for inside 50s (5.9) and effective kicks (10.8).

Nic Martin has been a revelation since Essendon added the West Australian to its rookie list via the pre-season supplemental selection period ahead of last season. Since then, Martin has played 37 of 38 games, graduating from that phenomenal five-goal, 27-disposal debut and shedding the 'under-the-radar' tag in recent months to now be an All-Australian contender in just his second season.

The 22-year-old has an elite kick rating (+4.9%) according to Champion Data with Brad Scott’s side reaping the rewards of his polished shoe, with the Bombers taking a mark from 33.3 per cent of his kicks inside 50 in 2023. Martin is ranked No. 5 of the top 100 in the AFL for kicks inside 50 to mark percentage.

Nick Daicos may have attracted all the attention for a phenomenal second season that has him 14 votes clear in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award and the outright Brownlow Medal favourite, but don't forget about his brother. Josh has also compiled a stunning season that will have All-Australian selectors pondering his blazer measurements and lapel preference.

The 24-year-old was included in the 44-man squad last year, but has had an even better campaign in 2023, averaging 25.7 disposals, 5.6 score involvements and is starting to spend more time as an inside midfielder to add to his outside class, where he has been devastating by foot for much of this season.

ERROL GULDEN NIC MARTIN JOSH DAICOS 2023 Avg AFL Rank 2023 Avg AFL Rank 2023 Avg AFL Rank AFL Player Rating Points 15.4 #15 14.0 #33 11.7 #95 Disposals 25.5 #37 22.4 #67 25.7 #34 Contested Possessions 9.9 #41 7.5 #116 7.9 #97 Uncontested Possessions 15.2 #45 15.1 #47 17.4 #10 Marks 5.2 #99 5.8 #55 4.9 #131 Metres Gained 543.3 #3 353.6 #103 431.8 #41 Score Involvements 5.6 #76 6.0 #50 5.6 #76 Tackles 5.1 #36 2.3 #294 2.5 #227

Steele Sidebottom was having an outstanding season and was in the conversation for a second All-Australian blazer before he injured his knee in his 300th game, while Mason Wood was the premier wingman across the first two months of the season but has faded.

The regular outcry around the All-Australian side also focuses on the amount of pure midfielders that have been named on the wings and flanks. While the role of the wingman has evolved in the past decade, it has rarely been as important as it is now.

Gaff was the last specialist wingman to be named in the team back in 2018 when he helped West Coast win the premiership, while Dan Hannebery, Leigh Montagna and Adam Goodes are the only other All-Australian selections aside from Thomas to have spent at least 25 per cent of the season on the wing.

Touk Miller was named the Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year Award last year, but was named on the wing in the All-Australian side despite spending only 2.5 per cent of the year in that role, although it isn't the lowest. Marcus Bontempelli spent 1.1 per cent of 2019 there and Lenny Hayes just 1.3 per cent of 2005.

When it comes to the three wingmen in contention this year. Daicos has spent 87.9 per cent of the season on a wing, Martin is just behind at 76.0 per cent, while Gulden has divided his time in the midfield with 50.9 per cent playing time being on the outside.

Surely, after regularly opting for clearance specialists we will finally see at least one – maybe two – pure wingman rewarded in 2023?