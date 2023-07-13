Interim Gold Coast coach Steven King wants his team to play on instinct and passion, following the sacking of Stuart Dew during the week

INTERIM Gold Coast coach Steven King will be keeping things simple against St Kilda on Saturday after a "heavy couple of days" following the sacking of Stuart Dew.

Speaking at his first media conference since the Suns bombshell on Tuesday morning, King said was feeling for Dew, but had no time to dwell after being asked by CEO Mark Evans and football boss Wayne Campbell to step up.

He said the Suns' preparation to face the Saints had not been compromised, adding that it was a "must win" game.

Players were given Tuesday off training and had their usual day off on Wednesday before returning Thursday to undergo a 90-minute hitout.

"As brutal as it is, in this industry no one waits for you and you have to get on with your next responsibility and task," King said.

"Ultimately, I'd do whatever this club needs me to do and if that's my role, that's my role for the next eight weeks.

"My focus is purely to get through this week, get a result against St Kilda and make sure, whatever happens, that this place is left in a really good spot for whoever comes in."

King said Dew had been incredibly welcoming after helping to lure him from the Western Bulldogs at the end of the 2021 season.

King has not contemplated whether he will apply for the vacant position, instead focusing on the immediate future.

He confirmed young wingman Elijah Hollands would be recalled for his first senior game since round four, while Touk Miller will also play greater midfield minutes after being eased back in against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

"I think this is a must win in regards to how we respond as a footy club," King said.

"This is more around the human element and how our players feel and make sure they're up for the challenge.

"In times like these where there's a lot of emotion around, you could try 100 new things and I don't think you'd get the result you're after.

"For me, simplicity around what we try and execute, try and nail a couple of those key things we've been chasing and make sure the players have got real clarity around what their role is and what the expectation from me and the coaching group is.

"I've got a couple of ideas that may get built into what we do in the next couple of weeks, but ultimately this week is about getting everyone's head back in the game, making sure they play on instinct and passion and care for one another, and a bit of pride."