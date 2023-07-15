COLLINGWOOD has pulled three wins clear of third place after another impressive victory, dismantling Fremantle by 46 points on Saturday.
The Magpies piled on 10 goals in the second quarter at the MCG, charging to a 18.5 (113) to 10.7 (67) victory against the out-of-form Dockers.
MAGPIES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats
Collingwood improved to 15-2 ahead of next week's blockbuster against Port Adelaide, while Freo has lost five of its past six and is now 7-10.
Nick Daicos (36 disposals and a goal) starred again, with brother Josh (31 and one) and Jordan De Goey (26) also shining as Jamie Elliott booted four goals.
Andrew Brayshaw (30 disposals and seven tackles) worked hard for the Dockers, but they slumped to yet another loss and their injury woes worsened.
Sean Darcy (ankle) and Brandon Walker (knee) both suffered injuries during the defeat.
More to come
COLLINGWOOD 4.1 14.2 16.4 18.5 (113)
FREMANTLE 3.2 5.3 7.4 10.7 (67)
GOALS
Collingwood: Elliott 4, Johnson 3, McStay 2, Adams 2, Pendlebury, Hill, Frampton, J.Daicos, N.Daicos, Crisp, Cox
Fremantle: Treacy 3, Sturt 2, Jackson 2, O'Meara, Banfield, Amiss
BEST
Collingwood: N.Daicos, Adams, J.Daicos, Elliott, Moore, Crisp
Fremantle: Brayshaw, O'Meara, Erasmus, Jackson, Ryan
INJURIES
Collingwood: Nil
Fremantle: Walker (knee), Darcy (ankle)
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Tom Mitchell (replaced Scott Pendlebury in third quarter)
Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll (replaced Brandon Walker in third quarter)
Crowd: 61,157 at the MCG