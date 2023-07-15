The Magpies have blitzed the Dockers in the second term on their way to a comfortable win

Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has pulled three wins clear of third place after another impressive victory, dismantling Fremantle by 46 points on Saturday.

The Magpies piled on 10 goals in the second quarter at the MCG, charging to a 18.5 (113) to 10.7 (67) victory against the out-of-form Dockers.

MAGPIES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Collingwood improved to 15-2 ahead of next week's blockbuster against Port Adelaide, while Freo has lost five of its past six and is now 7-10.

Nick Daicos (36 disposals and a goal) starred again, with brother Josh (31 and one) and Jordan De Goey (26) also shining as Jamie Elliott booted four goals.

Andrew Brayshaw (30 disposals and seven tackles) worked hard for the Dockers, but they slumped to yet another loss and their injury woes worsened.

Sean Darcy (ankle) and Brandon Walker (knee) both suffered injuries during the defeat.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:20 Classy Elliott continues Pies' hot start Jamie Elliott gives his side an early cushion with this brilliant running finish

00:39 O'Meara snap sees Dockers come alive Jaegar O'Meara nails this quick snap to give his side their second goal of the afternoon

00:48 Bobby brilliance kicks Pies clear Bobby Hill finds himself in the right place at the right time as he nails this superb finish late in the second term

00:43 Walker stretchered off as Dockers' woes continue Brandon Walker exits the game early in the third term after he landed awkwardly during this marking contest

COLLINGWOOD 4.1 14.2 16.4 18.5 (113)

FREMANTLE 3.2 5.3 7.4 10.7 (67)

GOALS

Collingwood: Elliott 4, Johnson 3, McStay 2, Adams 2, Pendlebury, Hill, Frampton, J.Daicos, N.Daicos, Crisp, Cox

Fremantle: Treacy 3, Sturt 2, Jackson 2, O'Meara, Banfield, Amiss

BEST

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Adams, J.Daicos, Elliott, Moore, Crisp

Fremantle: Brayshaw, O'Meara, Erasmus, Jackson, Ryan

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Fremantle: Walker (knee), Darcy (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Tom Mitchell (replaced Scott Pendlebury in third quarter)

Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll (replaced Brandon Walker in third quarter)

Crowd: 61,157 at the MCG