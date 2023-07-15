Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has pulled three wins clear of third place after another impressive victory, dismantling Fremantle by 46 points on Saturday.

The Magpies piled on 10 goals in the second quarter at the MCG, charging to a 18.5 (113) to 10.7 (67) victory against the out-of-form Dockers.

MAGPIES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Collingwood improved to 15-2 ahead of next week's blockbuster against Port Adelaide, while Freo has lost five of its past six and is now 7-10.

Nick Daicos (36 disposals and a goal) starred again, with brother Josh (31 and one) and Jordan De Goey (26) also shining as Jamie Elliott booted four goals.

Andrew Brayshaw (30 disposals and seven tackles) worked hard for the Dockers, but they slumped to yet another loss and their injury woes worsened.

Sean Darcy (ankle) and Brandon Walker (knee) both suffered injuries during the defeat.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:20

    Classy Elliott continues Pies' hot start

    Jamie Elliott gives his side an early cushion with this brilliant running finish

    AFL
  • 00:39

    O'Meara snap sees Dockers come alive

    Jaegar O'Meara nails this quick snap to give his side their second goal of the afternoon

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Bobby brilliance kicks Pies clear

    Bobby Hill finds himself in the right place at the right time as he nails this superb finish late in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Walker stretchered off as Dockers' woes continue

    Brandon Walker exits the game early in the third term after he landed awkwardly during this marking contest

    AFL

COLLINGWOOD          4.1     14.2     16.4     18.5 (113)
FREMANTLE                3.2      5.3       7.4       10.7 (67)

GOALS 
Collingwood: Elliott 4, Johnson 3, McStay 2, Adams 2, Pendlebury, Hill, Frampton, J.Daicos, N.Daicos, Crisp, Cox
Fremantle: Treacy 3, Sturt 2, Jackson 2, O'Meara, Banfield, Amiss

BEST 
Collingwood: N.Daicos, Adams, J.Daicos, Elliott, Moore, Crisp
Fremantle: Brayshaw, O'Meara, Erasmus, Jackson, Ryan

INJURIES 
Collingwood: Nil
Fremantle: Walker (knee), Darcy (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES 
Collingwood: Tom Mitchell (replaced Scott Pendlebury in third quarter)
Fremantle: Nathan O'Driscoll (replaced Brandon Walker in third quarter)

Crowd: 61,157 at the MCG