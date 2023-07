Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal with his Cats teammates during their win over Essendon in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Reigning premier Geelong is 'the danger', but can they win from outside the top four?

- How the Voss/Cook/Sayers trio held firm against Carlton's history

- Saints come to a grinding halt, Giants come from the clouds

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.