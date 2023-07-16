Chris Scott knew his bold commentary about the Cats would get inside the heads of the teams vying for the flag, writes Damian Barrett

Chris Scott after Geelong's win over the Western Bulldogs in R12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS a tactic straight out of a playbook of a United States sporting franchise, rarely seen in the regularly conservative AFL world.

"We are the danger," said Geelong coach Chris Scott into a microphone and with cameras rolling after his side had smashed North Melbourne on the Sunday of round 17.

After a difficult season, Scott's reigning AFL premier outfit finished that round in eighth place on the ladder. After another thumping win on Saturday night of round 18, against Essendon which entered the round placed fifth, it looms as large as it has at any stage of the 2023 season.

The backline is again settled, the midfield is being led as much by Max Holmes (59 disposals in the past two matches) as Paddy Dangerfield, and the forward line is as a solid as ever, with Tom Hawkins on 45 goals for the year and Jeremy Cameron, while by his standards relatively quiet in the past six matches, looming dangerously as the season reaches its pointy-end phase.

The team that destroyed the Bombers was the best the Cats had managed to compile all season. There's a chance, but no guarantee, that last year's equal best-and-fairest winner Cam Guthrie (with Cameron) will return from injury. Zach Tuohy will return.

The 2023 Geelong is not the 2022 one. There's no Joel Selwood. And there won't be a 16-win streak culminating in the premiership, but it doesn't need to be. Success for it could easily come from outside the top four, such is its inner belief and aura.

Geelong has lost only once in the past six matches, against Port Adelaide in round 14.

Patrick Dangerfield and Gryan Miers leave the ground after the R18 match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on July 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Perhaps judgment needs to be held until next Saturday, when the Cats play Brisbane at the Gabba. Scott's side doesn't necessarily need to win to frank its flag credentials, but it can't be blown away.

Whether Scott believed his post-round 17 declaration is irrelevant. He said it because he knew it would get inside the heads of the teams vying for the flag and places in the top eight. It's what US coaches and players regularly do. I loved it, and wish there would be more of it. After all, they're only words.

And it's the actions of the Cats which ultimately most scare their rivals, anyway. No one will want to play them in September.