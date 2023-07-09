Geelong coach Chris Scott is confident his team's best can match it with any side

Zach Tuohy and sons Flynn and Rafferty sing the song with the Geelong players after a win over North Melbourne in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is back in the top eight and coach Chris Scott is bullish about the chaos the reigning premier can cause.

The Cats belted North Melbourne by 62 points on Sunday at GMHBA Stadium to honour Zach Tuohy's 265th game, breaking Jim Stynes' record for the most matches played by an Irishman.

Geelong now has a tough end to the season, starting with next Saturday night's home game against resurgent Essendon.

Other than Fremantle, who made the finals last year, all the Cats' opponents are above them on the ladder.

But Scott is relishing the challenge, saying his team's best form will test the best in the league.

'We still have the capacity to find our best footy and be very, very dangerous," Scott said.

"We thought today was a step in the right direction there.

"We are very confident that if we play our best footy, we're the danger.

"We're OK with (our fixture) ... at least you can come away from those games, if you play well, thinking that's a bit more validation, that our best is going to be good enough. But I think we know that already."

Adding to their optimism, key forward Jeremy Cameron should return from injury to face the Bombers.

Meanwhile, North defender Griffin Logue has a knee injury that the Kangaroos fear is serious and co-captain Jy Simpkin was also forced out of the game because of concussion.

North interim coach Brett Ratten said they were smashed in centre bounce clearances and that put them on the back foot throughout the game.

"We just know when you play Geelong down here ... they get run-ons, lock you away and set the game up and to lose centre bounce you give them exactly what they want," Ratten said.

"They kicked a goal, we went back to the middle and we start the game in their forward 50 nearly."

The Kangaroos were 68 points down in the third quarter, but they stopped the game becoming a total rout.

Ratten spoke of them trying to have little wins and one came in the last quarter when Cooper Harvey, the son of AFL games record holder Brent, kicked his first goal on debut.