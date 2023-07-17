NICK Daicos and Christian Petracca have stretched away in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award, with the pair picking up eight votes each in round 18.
Daicos has maintained his whopping 15-point lead over Petracca, with Port Adelaide's Zak Butters now seven points behind the Dees star in third after failing to pick up a vote in the loss to Carlton.
Taylor Adams picked up nine votes from Collingwood's win over Fremantle, with Daicos getting eight.
Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli was one of seven players to get the full 10 votes, despite his side losing to Sydney.
Max Gawn, Noah Anderson, Jack Silvagni, Sam Taylor, James Worpel and Daniel Rioli were the other players to get 10 votes.
Sydney v Western Bulldogs
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Errol Gulden (SYD)
4 Tim English (WB)
4 Tom Papley (SYD)
3 Tom Liberatore (WB)
1 Aaron Naughton (WB)
Melbourne v Brisbane
10 Max Gawn (MELB)
8 Christian Petracca (MELB)
6 Joe Daniher (BL)
3 Jake Melksham (MELB)
2 Zac Bailey (BL)
1 Jack Viney (MELB)
Collingwood v Fremantle
9 Taylor Adams (COLL)
8 Nick Daicos (COLL)
4 Josh Daicos (COLL)
3 Darcy Moore (COLL)
3 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
2 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
Gold Coast v St Kilda
10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
6 Rory Atkins (GCFC)
5 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
4 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
4 Wil Powell (GCFC)
1 Jack Lukosius (GCFC)
Carlton v Port Adelaide
10 Jack Silvagni (CARL)
8 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Dan Houston (PORT)
2 Tom De Koning (CARL)
2 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
2 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
Geelong v Essendon
8 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
7 Max Holmes (GEEL)
6 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
5 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
2 Jack Henry (GEEL)
1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
1 Brad Close (GEEL)
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney
10 Sam Taylor (GWS)
7 Josh Kelly (GWS)
6 Toby Greene (GWS)
4 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
2 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
North Melbourne v Hawthorn
10 James Worpel (HAW)
8 Karl Amon (HAW)
6 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
2 Jarman Impey (HAW)
2 Luke McDonald (NMFC)
1 Conor Nash (HAW)
1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
West Coast v Richmond
10 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
6 Shai Bolton (RICH)
5 Dustin Martin (RICH)
5 Noah Balta (RICH)
4 Tim Kelly (WCE)
LEADERBOARD
99 Nick Daicos COLL
84 Christian Petracca MELB
77 Zak Butters PORT
70 Lachie Neale BL
66 Marcus Bontempelli WB
65 Noah Anderson GCFC
65 Zach Merrett ESS
63 Connor Rozee PORT
62 Jordan Dawson ADEL
62 Tim Taranto RICH
58 Toby Greene GWS
57 Jack Sinclair STK
53 Caleb Serong FRE
50 Jordan De Goey COLL
50 Errol Gulden SYD
50 Dan Houston PORT
49 Adam Cerra CARL
48 Shai Bolton RICH
47 Jai Newcombe HAW
46 Patrick Cripps CARL