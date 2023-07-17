Before Karl Amon pursues his passion for photography, he is bullish on helping the Hawks on their rise back to the top

Karl Amon in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Giants Stadium in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LIFE after football will involve a camera in Karl Amon's hands. But before the budding photographer swaps a Sherrin for a Nikon, the star wingman remains confident his decision to depart Port Adelaide and choose Hawthorn over other suitors will be vindicated when it comes to the big picture.

The 27-year-old opted to explore free agency last October, moving to the Hawks on a four-year deal after playing 124 games across nine seasons at Alberton, amid an off-season of savage change at Waverley Park.

Melbourne and St Kilda were among a handful of other clubs that tried to secure Amon's services when he decided to entertain a move home. But Hawthorn won out during a trade period where they lost Jack Gunston to Brisbane, Jaeger O'Meara to Fremantle and Tom Mitchell to Collingwood.

It wasn't the exact picture Amon envisaged when he decided to move to the Hawks, but the seasoned pro has got on with the job at hand and performed consistently for a rebuilding side in 2023, while his old side has emerged as a premiership contender.

Amon has played all 17 games in 2023, slotting seamlessly on to a wing at Hawthorn, where he has averaged 22.2 disposals, 471.5m gained and 4.2 inside 50s per game to be ranked No.5 for AFL Player Ratings points when it comes to wingmen, behind only Errol Gulden, Nic Martin, Josh Daicos and Mason Wood.

Karl Amon in action during the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in R11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"There have been some ups and downs, obviously, but I really believe in where this group is at going forward. We just want to play consistent footy and the more we do that, the more we are going to put ourselves in a good position to win games of footy," Amon told AFL.com.au after Sunday's 48-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

"Sam says all the time we want to get better faster, get better as quick as possible. Getting wins on the board and getting games into the young boys is really good. This group wants to win a premiership and the talent that we've got with this group now will get us there.

"We are really young but the more games we play together will be better for the group. Six games to go, we can show some good signs by playing consistent football that will take us further next year."

Hawthorn put some clear air between themselves and the bottom two – North Melbourne and West Coast – by easily accounting for the Kangaroos on Sunday, with Amon producing his most productive performance since moving clubs, amassing 33 disposals, eight inside 50s, 813m gained and a goal under the roof.

When the Haileybury College product was contemplating his options last year, the prospect of playing under Hawthorn great Sam Mitchell was a key factor in his decision to swap teal for brown and gold.

"Sam was one of the big reasons why I came to Hawthorn. We connected really well when I first met. Just his footy brain, he is so smart, and one of the smartest players to play the game, and he has brought that into his coaching," Amon said after Mitchell stops by to pat him on the back during our chat.

"I think he is the youngest coach in the league and his ability to connect with the group is outstanding. We are in the fight together. He has planned a really good vision for us going forward we want to get better quickly and he is a big driver."

Sam Mitchell (right) with Tyler Brockman, Karl Amon and Jarman Impey ahead of the match between Hawthorn and West Coast at UTAS Stadium in R10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After nearly a decade in South Australia, Amon has returned to the city he grew up in and rediscovered that the bipartisan Adelaide football scene doesn't rival how obsessed Melbournians are with the nine teams sprinkled across all corners of the town.

"I thought Adelaide was going to be more full-on footy," he said. "But coming home, obviously Melbourne is the home of footy and I always wanted to play football in Melbourne at some stage of my career and that weighed heavily on my decision to come back. It is pretty full on back here media wise, which I don't buy into at all, I learned pretty young to switch off, but it is a footy state and that's what's good."

Karl Amon handballs during Hawthorn's intraclub match on February 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The gap between Amon's best and worst has been marginal this year. While he hasn't hit the levels he hit in 2021 when he was named in the All-Australian squad and finished fourth in Port Adelaide's best and fairest, Hawthorn can bank on Amon performing every week.

"I think consistency is something I like to pride myself on," he said. "Coming into a new team, new structure, new personnel, sometimes I have found it difficult on that wing, but in the last couple of weeks I have gone behind the ball a little bit more, which has freed me up a little bit, allowed me to use my weapons more."

Time will tell if Amon is snapping photos on his camera or hitting pinpoint darts on his precise left foot by the time Hawthorn steps foot on the premiership dais. But nearly 12 months on from the biggest decision of his career – his first career – Amon is confident in the direction.