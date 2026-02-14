Sam Flanders poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on January 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HARRY Sheezel is the consensus No.1 forward and likely first pick in most AFL Fantasy Draft leagues, but who comes next?

The North Melbourne star averaged 109.2 last season as his flexibility shone through. An increase in midfield time should see him maintain those numbers, if not improve, and be the runaway top Fantasy forward.

Christian Petracca and Sam Flanders found new homes in the off-season and coaches will be keen to see Fantasy-friendly roles. Flanders looks to be in the midfield mix at the Saints after spending significant time forward at the Suns.

Many Fantasy pundits have different ideas about when to draft forwards and who will score well. Last season just four players averaged more than 90 with only another 12 in the 80-90 range.

Midfield roles are generally where we see the higher scores from those who have FWD status.

Izak Rankine and Kysaiah Pickett play a mix of time in the centre and forward of the ball.

In the past we have seen Adam Treloar score highly. It was only two seasons ago that he was the top averaging midfielder when he went at 110 for the season. His injury history is what has drafters cautious even though he could potentially be one of the top forwards.

If you can't lock away one of the top forwards, there appears to be value in later rounds.

Jordan De Goey averaged 52.7 last year, Brent Daniels 47.7 and Charlie Curnow went at 65.8. They should all be moved up your pre-draft ranks if you project them to get back closer to their best.

Warnie's top 30 forwards

Rank Player Club 2025

AVG 2025

GMS 1 Harry Sheezel (MID) NTH 109.2 23 2 Christian Petracca (MID) GCS 90.4 23 3 Sam Flanders STK 68.3 21 4 Gryan Miers GEE 93.8 21 5 Izak Rankine (MID) ADE 87.2 22 6 Kysaiah Pickett (MID) MEL 87.3 20 7 Dylan Moore HAW 81.8 23 8 Shaun Mannagh GEE 88.1 20 9 Adam Treloar (MID) WBD 69.8 4 10 Sam Darcy WBD 82.2 17 11 Zac Bailey (MID) BRL 83.5 22 12 Jeremy Cameron GEE 83.6 23 13 Riley Thilthorpe ADE 82.9 23 14 Charlie Curnow SYD 65.8 18 15 Connor Macdonald HAW 68.0 21 16 Josh Rachele ADE 62.5 13 17 Jack Graham (MID) WCE 82.7 18 18 Mattaes Phillipou STK 35.9 7 19 Jy Simpkin (MID) NTH 83.1 21 20 Jordan De Goey (MID) COL 52.7 9 21 Sam Draper (RUCK) BRL 82.0 5 22 Brent Daniels GWS 47.7 6 23 Toby Greene GWS 81.0 21 24 Jack Ginnivan HAW 75.3 22 25 Joel Freijah (MID) WBD 71.3 23 26 Sam Lalor RIC 54.1 11 27 Ben Keays ADE 79.3 23 28 Bailey Humphrey (MID) GCS 68.3 21 29 Mason Wood (MID) STK 68.7 21 30 Darcy Wilson (MID) STK 63.7 18

