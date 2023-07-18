Harry McKay pictured after suffering a knee injury during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 19.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  2 weeks
 Josh Rachele  Suspension  Round 21
 Zac Taylor  Foot  2-4 weeks
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Sam Berry has recovered from a nasty flu and will be available this week after he was withdrawn from the AFL emergencies against Greater Western Sydney. The only new absence will be young gun Rachele due to suspension. Midfielder Taylor has started running on grass, marking a milestone in his recovery from a foot injury. McPherson is hoping to integrate into training in the next fortnight after progressing well. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Face  3-4 weeks
 Josh Dunkley  Calf  Test
 James Madden  Shoulder  TBC
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  Test
 Carter Michael  Quad  Test
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Almost a full bill of health expected for the Lions, with Dunkley training on Tuesday and given the all-clear for a return after missing two matches. Mathieson has missed an extended period and is set to come back through the VFL. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Suspension  TBC
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  Test
 Corey Durdin  Knee  Test
 Zac Fisher  Hamstring  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Harry McKay  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Matt Owies  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Knee  Test
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues remain hopeful McKay will play again this season, though it could depend on whether they make finals. Cerra is in doubt for this Saturday's clash with the Eagles, while Owies will likely miss the next fortnight. Pittonet is still a week-by-week proposition, though both Durdin and Fisher should return at some level this weekend.. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Cameron  Back   Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Will Hoskin-Elliott  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Concussion  TBC
 Brody Mihocek  Hamstring  Test
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood could regain Cameron and Mihocek for Saturday night's top-of-the-ladder clash against Port Adelaide in South Australia. Mihocek missed a second week with a hamstring, while Cameron didn't get up after hurting his back in round 17. Brayden Maynard has been banged up in recent weeks with his shoulder but is expected to soldier on. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  TBC
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  Season
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Jayden Laverde  Ankle  Test
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  7-9
 Will Setterfield  Foot  Test
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  TBC
 James Stewart  Foot/Personal  Test
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Laverde will have to pass a fitness test to face the Bulldogs, while Andrew Phillips returns from suspension this week. Draper, who last played in round 13, is set to miss at least two more games. Shiel remains sidelined, while Setterfield and Stewart are close to returns. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Will Brodie  Ankle  1 week
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  Test
 Brennan Cox  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Sean Darcy  Ankle  TBA
 Michael Frederick  Quad  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Foot  TBC
 Sebit Kuek  Knee  Season
 Matt Taberner  Back  Test
 Brandon Walker  Knee  TBA
 Karl Worner  Calf  2 weeks
 Hayden Young  Ankle  Test
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers are still awaiting details on the extent of fresh injuries to Darcy and Walker, although the latter has suffered a confirmed patella tendon injury, which can result in an extended period on the sidelines. Darcy limped from the field against Collingwood after an innocuous incident and returned to Perth on crutches, but there is hope he will still be available this season. Kuek has torn his ACL and faces a long rehabilitation period. Taberner and Chapman are pushing to play managed minutes this week after long-term injuries. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Knee  Test
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle/adductor  Short term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Medium term
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Brandan Parfitt  Hand  Short term
 Gary Rohan  Ankle  Test
 Sam Simpson  Hand  Short term
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Rohan will need to prove his fitness later in the week after injuring his ankle in the win over Essendon on Saturday night. Geelong will test him later in the week. Bews has missed the past fortnight with a knee injury and will be a test for this weekend’s game against Brisbane.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  3 weeks
 Lachie Weller  Knee   Season
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Horrible news for Weller with confirmation of a second ACL injury in just over a year. It was initially thought the running defender had swelling around the knee following the round 17 loss to Port Adelaide, but additional scans confirmed the worst. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Finn Callaghan  Hip  Test
 Tom Green  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Lachie Keeffe  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Thumb  6 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Back  5 weeks
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will put Callaghan through a fitness test later this week to determine his availability for Sunday's clash with the Suns. Green is still another fortnight away, but Preuss has resumed training and could return before season's end. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Fergus Greene  Knee   Test
 Changkuoth Jiath  Groin  TBC
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Fionn O'Hara  Concussion  1 week
 Jack O'Sullivan  Groin  TBC
 Max Ramsden  Concussion  1 week
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Jiath's frustrating season has continued with the half-back sidelined again after injuring his groin in the VFL on Sunday. Greene will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being subbed out of Sunday's win over North Melbourne. Ramsden will miss another game after suffering a concussion on the weekend. Blanck will return against Richmond.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Harrison Petty  Ribs  Test
 Daniel Turner  Wrist  5-6 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  TBC
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Petty was subbed out of the game for a second consecutive week with a rib injury and is yet to be cleared to play this week. Michael Hibberd (kidney) made a successful return to play in the VFL inter-club hitout against Sandringham. Oliver (hamstring) is yet to hit the markers that will allow him to return to play, while McDonald is now training with the main group following his ankle surgery. Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Hamstring  Test
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Concussion  TBC
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  3 weeks
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  Season
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Griffin Logue  Knee  Season
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Test
 Tom Powell  Knee  1 week
 Liam Shiels  Ankle  Test
 Jy Simpkin  Concussion  TBC
 George Wardlaw  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Cam Zurhaar  Ankle  5-6 weeks
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will lose Wardlaw for much of the next month, while Zurhaar is no certainty to play again this season. Coleman-Jones will miss at least a fortnight after suffering his second concussion of the season, while a timeframe for Simpkin is still to be confirmed after two concussions in a short space of time. Archer, Perez and Shiels all face fitness tests ahead of Sunday's clash with the Saints. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Zak Butters  Groin  Test
 Darcy Byrne-Jones  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Charlie Dixon  Ankle  Test
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Jason Horne-Francis  Back  Test
 Trent McKenzie  Ankle  Test
 Brynn Teakle  Foot  1-2 weeks
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Lots of players facing tests this week, with Dixon and Horne-Francis expected to return after missing the loss to Carlton. Butters was rested for the final quarter of that match, but is a strong chance to play Collingwood, while McKenzie is not without hope after just one game on the sidelines. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jacob Bauer  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  Test
 Mate Colina  Back  7-12 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  Season
 Toby Nankervis  Suspension  Round 21
 Jayden Short  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Short is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury, moving from "medium" to "short-term". First-year rookie Campbell is a chance to make his return for just his second VFL game this year. Lynch has now been ruled out for the remainder of the year after fracturing his foot in round three, while Robbie Tarrant has retired effective immediately. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Thumb  Test
 Zaine Cordy  Concussion  Test
 Jack Higgins  Knee  Test
 Max King  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Tim Membrey  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Seb Ross  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda could regain Billings and Higgins for Sunday's game against North Melbourne. Billings missed the trip to Queensland due to a fractured thumb, while Higgins has missed the past fortnight due to a knee issue. Cordy is also a chance to be available. King and Membrey are both still at least three weeks away.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jacob Konstanty  Quad  2 weeks
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Dane Rampe  Suspension  Round 21
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Ankle  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
 Chad Warner  Calf  Test
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans should get Warner back for the trip to Perth, but they'll lose Melican after he was injured against the Bulldogs. Jake Lloyd should return after missing last week due to concussion, while Peter Ladhams returned in the VFL after his ankle problem. Sheldrick's season is over after having ankle surgery. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  4-5 weeks
 Reuben Ginbey  Hamstring  TBC
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Josh Rotham  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  Season
 Jake Waterman  Illness  Indefinite
 Connor West  Knee  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Hip  Test
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Young midfielder Ginbey suffered a regulation hamstring injury against Richmond and will miss the next few weeks, with a host of other Eagles, including Oscar Allen and Tom Barrass, ending the match sore after heavy collisions. The Eagles will confirm the extent of any other setbacks on Tuesday evening, but their availability continues to improve. A hip injury for Yeo is likely to hold him out for one more match. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Hayden Crozier  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Quad  3-5 weeks
 Mitch Hannan  Calf  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Liam Jones  Arm  3-5 weeks
 Lachie McNeil  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 James O'Donnell  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Bailey Smith  Illness  Test
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Indefinite
Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Bailey Smith is expected to be available to face Essendon on Friday night after missing the trip to Sydney last week due to illness. Luke Beveridge will be forced to make at least three changes after losing O’Donnell and McNeil to concussion protocols and Darcy to another nasty injury. Johannisen is still at least a week away from returning from a hamstring injury, while Jones is aiming to be available by round 21. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 