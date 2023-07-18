Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 19.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Josh Rachele
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Sam Berry has recovered from a nasty flu and will be available this week after he was withdrawn from the AFL emergencies against Greater Western Sydney. The only new absence will be young gun Rachele due to suspension. Midfielder Taylor has started running on grass, marking a milestone in his recovery from a foot injury. McPherson is hoping to integrate into training in the next fortnight after progressing well. – Nathan Schmook
|Noah Answerth
|Face
|3-4 weeks
|Josh Dunkley
|Calf
|Test
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Almost a full bill of health expected for the Lions, with Dunkley training on Tuesday and given the all-clear for a return after missing two matches. Mathieson has missed an extended period and is set to come back through the VFL. – Michael Whiting
|Jordan Boyd
|Suspension
|TBC
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Knee
|Test
|Zac Fisher
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Knee
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues remain hopeful McKay will play again this season, though it could depend on whether they make finals. Cerra is in doubt for this Saturday's clash with the Eagles, while Owies will likely miss the next fortnight. Pittonet is still a week-by-week proposition, though both Durdin and Fisher should return at some level this weekend.. – Riley Beveridge
|Darcy Cameron
|Back
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Will Hoskin-Elliott
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Concussion
|TBC
|Brody Mihocek
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood could regain Cameron and Mihocek for Saturday night's top-of-the-ladder clash against Port Adelaide in South Australia. Mihocek missed a second week with a hamstring, while Cameron didn't get up after hurting his back in round 17. Brayden Maynard has been banged up in recent weeks with his shoulder but is expected to soldier on. - Josh Gabelich
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|TBC
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Jayden Laverde
|Ankle
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|7-9
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|Test
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|TBC
|James Stewart
|Foot/Personal
|Test
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Laverde will have to pass a fitness test to face the Bulldogs, while Andrew Phillips returns from suspension this week. Draper, who last played in round 13, is set to miss at least two more games. Shiel remains sidelined, while Setterfield and Stewart are close to returns. – Dejan Kalinic
|Will Brodie
|Ankle
|1 week
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brennan Cox
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Ankle
|TBA
|Michael Frederick
|Quad
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot
|TBC
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|Test
|Brandon Walker
|Knee
|TBA
|Karl Worner
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Hayden Young
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Dockers are still awaiting details on the extent of fresh injuries to Darcy and Walker, although the latter has suffered a confirmed patella tendon injury, which can result in an extended period on the sidelines. Darcy limped from the field against Collingwood after an innocuous incident and returned to Perth on crutches, but there is hope he will still be available this season. Kuek has torn his ACL and faces a long rehabilitation period. Taberner and Chapman are pushing to play managed minutes this week after long-term injuries. – Nathan Schmook
|Jed Bews
|Knee
|Test
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle/adductor
|Short term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Medium term
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Brandan Parfitt
|Hand
|Short term
|Gary Rohan
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Simpson
|Hand
|Short term
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Rohan will need to prove his fitness later in the week after injuring his ankle in the win over Essendon on Saturday night. Geelong will test him later in the week. Bews has missed the past fortnight with a knee injury and will be a test for this weekend’s game against Brisbane. – Josh Gabelich
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Horrible news for Weller with confirmation of a second ACL injury in just over a year. It was initially thought the running defender had swelling around the knee following the round 17 loss to Port Adelaide, but additional scans confirmed the worst. - Michael Whiting
|Finn Callaghan
|Hip
|Test
|Tom Green
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Keeffe
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Thumb
|6 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|5 weeks
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will put Callaghan through a fitness test later this week to determine his availability for Sunday's clash with the Suns. Green is still another fortnight away, but Preuss has resumed training and could return before season's end. – Riley Beveridge
|Fergus Greene
|Knee
|Test
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Groin
|TBC
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Fionn O'Hara
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Groin
|TBC
|Max Ramsden
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Jiath's frustrating season has continued with the half-back sidelined again after injuring his groin in the VFL on Sunday. Greene will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being subbed out of Sunday's win over North Melbourne. Ramsden will miss another game after suffering a concussion on the weekend. Blanck will return against Richmond. – Josh Gabelich
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Harrison Petty
|Ribs
|Test
|Daniel Turner
|Wrist
|5-6 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Petty was subbed out of the game for a second consecutive week with a rib injury and is yet to be cleared to play this week. Michael Hibberd (kidney) made a successful return to play in the VFL inter-club hitout against Sandringham. Oliver (hamstring) is yet to hit the markers that will allow him to return to play, while McDonald is now training with the main group following his ankle surgery. – Alison O'Connor
|Jackson Archer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Powell
|Knee
|1 week
|Liam Shiels
|Ankle
|Test
|Jy Simpkin
|Concussion
|TBC
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Cam Zurhaar
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will lose Wardlaw for much of the next month, while Zurhaar is no certainty to play again this season. Coleman-Jones will miss at least a fortnight after suffering his second concussion of the season, while a timeframe for Simpkin is still to be confirmed after two concussions in a short space of time. Archer, Perez and Shiels all face fitness tests ahead of Sunday's clash with the Saints. – Riley Beveridge
|Zak Butters
|Groin
|Test
|Darcy Byrne-Jones
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Charlie Dixon
|Ankle
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Back
|Test
|Trent McKenzie
|Ankle
|Test
|Brynn Teakle
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Lots of players facing tests this week, with Dixon and Horne-Francis expected to return after missing the loss to Carlton. Butters was rested for the final quarter of that match, but is a strong chance to play Collingwood, while McKenzie is not without hope after just one game on the sidelines. - Michael Whiting
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|Test
|Mate Colina
|Back
|7-12 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|Season
|Toby Nankervis
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Jayden Short
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Short is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury, moving from "medium" to "short-term". First-year rookie Campbell is a chance to make his return for just his second VFL game this year. Lynch has now been ruled out for the remainder of the year after fracturing his foot in round three, while Robbie Tarrant has retired effective immediately. – Sarah Black
|Jack Billings
|Thumb
|Test
|Zaine Cordy
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Higgins
|Knee
|Test
|Max King
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Seb Ross
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda could regain Billings and Higgins for Sunday's game against North Melbourne. Billings missed the trip to Queensland due to a fractured thumb, while Higgins has missed the past fortnight due to a knee issue. Cordy is also a chance to be available. King and Membrey are both still at least three weeks away. – Josh Gabelich
|Jacob Konstanty
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Chad Warner
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
The Swans should get Warner back for the trip to Perth, but they'll lose Melican after he was injured against the Bulldogs. Jake Lloyd should return after missing last week due to concussion, while Peter Ladhams returned in the VFL after his ankle problem. Sheldrick's season is over after having ankle surgery. - Martin Smith
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Reuben Ginbey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Josh Rotham
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Connor West
|Knee
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Hip
|Test
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Young midfielder Ginbey suffered a regulation hamstring injury against Richmond and will miss the next few weeks, with a host of other Eagles, including Oscar Allen and Tom Barrass, ending the match sore after heavy collisions. The Eagles will confirm the extent of any other setbacks on Tuesday evening, but their availability continues to improve. A hip injury for Yeo is likely to hold him out for one more match. – Nathan Schmook
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Hayden Crozier
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Quad
|3-5 weeks
|Mitch Hannan
|Calf
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Arm
|3-5 weeks
|Lachie McNeil
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Illness
|Test
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Updated: July 18, 2023
Early prognosis
Bailey Smith is expected to be available to face Essendon on Friday night after missing the trip to Sydney last week due to illness. Luke Beveridge will be forced to make at least three changes after losing O’Donnell and McNeil to concussion protocols and Darcy to another nasty injury. Johannisen is still at least a week away from returning from a hamstring injury, while Jones is aiming to be available by round 21. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list