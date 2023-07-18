Harry McKay pictured after suffering a knee injury during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 19.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Doedee Knee Season Andrew McPherson Quad 2 weeks Josh Rachele Suspension Round 21 Zac Taylor Foot 2-4 weeks Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Sam Berry has recovered from a nasty flu and will be available this week after he was withdrawn from the AFL emergencies against Greater Western Sydney. The only new absence will be young gun Rachele due to suspension. Midfielder Taylor has started running on grass, marking a milestone in his recovery from a foot injury. McPherson is hoping to integrate into training in the next fortnight after progressing well. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Face 3-4 weeks Josh Dunkley Calf Test James Madden Shoulder TBC Rhys Mathieson Hamstring Test Carter Michael Quad Test Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Almost a full bill of health expected for the Lions, with Dunkley training on Tuesday and given the all-clear for a return after missing two matches. Mathieson has missed an extended period and is set to come back through the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Suspension TBC Adam Cerra Hamstring Test Corey Durdin Knee Test Zac Fisher Hamstring Test Matthew Kennedy Knee 5-7 weeks Harry McKay Knee 6-8 weeks Alex Mirkov Heart Season Matt Owies Calf 1-2 weeks Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Knee Test Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues remain hopeful McKay will play again this season, though it could depend on whether they make finals. Cerra is in doubt for this Saturday's clash with the Eagles, while Owies will likely miss the next fortnight. Pittonet is still a week-by-week proposition, though both Durdin and Fisher should return at some level this weekend.. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Cameron Back Test Charlie Dean Foot Season Will Hoskin-Elliott Hand 1-2 weeks Nathan Kreuger Concussion TBC Brody Mihocek Hamstring Test Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood could regain Cameron and Mihocek for Saturday night's top-of-the-ladder clash against Port Adelaide in South Australia. Mihocek missed a second week with a hamstring, while Cameron didn't get up after hurting his back in round 17. Brayden Maynard has been banged up in recent weeks with his shoulder but is expected to soldier on. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip TBC Jaiden Hunter Back Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Jayden Laverde Ankle Test Zach Reid Hamstring 7-9 Will Setterfield Foot Test Dylan Shiel Foot TBC James Stewart Foot/Personal Test Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Laverde will have to pass a fitness test to face the Bulldogs, while Andrew Phillips returns from suspension this week. Draper, who last played in round 13, is set to miss at least two more games. Shiel remains sidelined, while Setterfield and Stewart are close to returns. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Brodie Ankle 1 week Heath Chapman Hamstring Test Brennan Cox Ankle 2-3 weeks Sean Darcy Ankle TBA Michael Frederick Quad Test Nat Fyfe Foot TBC Sebit Kuek Knee Season Matt Taberner Back Test Brandon Walker Knee TBA Karl Worner Calf 2 weeks Hayden Young Ankle Test Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers are still awaiting details on the extent of fresh injuries to Darcy and Walker, although the latter has suffered a confirmed patella tendon injury, which can result in an extended period on the sidelines. Darcy limped from the field against Collingwood after an innocuous incident and returned to Perth on crutches, but there is hope he will still be available this season. Kuek has torn his ACL and faces a long rehabilitation period. Taberner and Chapman are pushing to play managed minutes this week after long-term injuries. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Knee Test Jon Ceglar Ankle/adductor Short term Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Cam Guthrie Toe Medium term Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Brandan Parfitt Hand Short term Gary Rohan Ankle Test Sam Simpson Hand Short term Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Rohan will need to prove his fitness later in the week after injuring his ankle in the win over Essendon on Saturday night. Geelong will test him later in the week. Bews has missed the past fortnight with a knee injury and will be a test for this weekend’s game against Brisbane. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Foot 3 weeks Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Horrible news for Weller with confirmation of a second ACL injury in just over a year. It was initially thought the running defender had swelling around the knee following the round 17 loss to Port Adelaide, but additional scans confirmed the worst. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Finn Callaghan Hip Test Tom Green Hamstring 2 weeks Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Lachie Keeffe Hamstring 2 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Thumb 6 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 5 weeks Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will put Callaghan through a fitness test later this week to determine his availability for Sunday's clash with the Suns. Green is still another fortnight away, but Preuss has resumed training and could return before season's end. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Fergus Greene Knee Test Changkuoth Jiath Groin TBC Max Lynch Concussion Season Fionn O'Hara Concussion 1 week Jack O'Sullivan Groin TBC Max Ramsden Concussion 1 week Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Jiath's frustrating season has continued with the half-back sidelined again after injuring his groin in the VFL on Sunday. Greene will need to prove his fitness later in the week after being subbed out of Sunday's win over North Melbourne. Ramsden will miss another game after suffering a concussion on the weekend. Blanck will return against Richmond. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bayley Fritsch Foot 5-6 weeks Tom McDonald Ankle 2-4 weeks Clayton Oliver Hamstring 3 weeks Harrison Petty Ribs Test Daniel Turner Wrist 5-6 weeks Kye Turner Groin TBC Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Petty was subbed out of the game for a second consecutive week with a rib injury and is yet to be cleared to play this week. Michael Hibberd (kidney) made a successful return to play in the VFL inter-club hitout against Sandringham. Oliver (hamstring) is yet to hit the markers that will allow him to return to play, while McDonald is now training with the main group following his ankle surgery. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Hamstring Test Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion TBC Charlie Comben Ankle 3 weeks Hamish Free Shoulder Season Brayden George Knee Season Griffin Logue Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Flynn Perez Knee Test Tom Powell Knee 1 week Liam Shiels Ankle Test Jy Simpkin Concussion TBC George Wardlaw Hamstring 3-4 weeks Cam Zurhaar Ankle 5-6 weeks Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will lose Wardlaw for much of the next month, while Zurhaar is no certainty to play again this season. Coleman-Jones will miss at least a fortnight after suffering his second concussion of the season, while a timeframe for Simpkin is still to be confirmed after two concussions in a short space of time. Archer, Perez and Shiels all face fitness tests ahead of Sunday's clash with the Saints. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Groin Test Darcy Byrne-Jones Concussion 1-2 weeks Tom Clurey Back Season Charlie Dixon Ankle Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Jason Horne-Francis Back Test Trent McKenzie Ankle Test Brynn Teakle Foot 1-2 weeks Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Lots of players facing tests this week, with Dixon and Horne-Francis expected to return after missing the loss to Carlton. Butters was rested for the final quarter of that match, but is a strong chance to play Collingwood, while McKenzie is not without hope after just one game on the sidelines. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer Hamstring 1-3 weeks Seth Campbell Adductor Test Mate Colina Back 7-12 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Foot Season Toby Nankervis Suspension Round 21 Jayden Short Hamstring 1-3 weeks Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Short is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury, moving from "medium" to "short-term". First-year rookie Campbell is a chance to make his return for just his second VFL game this year. Lynch has now been ruled out for the remainder of the year after fracturing his foot in round three, while Robbie Tarrant has retired effective immediately. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Thumb Test Zaine Cordy Concussion Test Jack Higgins Knee Test Max King Shoulder 3-4 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Tim Membrey Knee 3-4 weeks Seb Ross Hamstring 4-5 weeks Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda could regain Billings and Higgins for Sunday's game against North Melbourne. Billings missed the trip to Queensland due to a fractured thumb, while Higgins has missed the past fortnight due to a knee issue. Cordy is also a chance to be available. King and Membrey are both still at least three weeks away. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Konstanty Quad 2 weeks Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Lewis Melican Hamstring 3-4 weeks Dane Rampe Suspension Round 21 Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Angus Sheldrick Ankle Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Chad Warner Calf Test Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans should get Warner back for the trip to Perth, but they'll lose Melican after he was injured against the Bulldogs. Jake Lloyd should return after missing last week due to concussion, while Peter Ladhams returned in the VFL after his ankle problem. Sheldrick's season is over after having ankle surgery. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Coby Burgiel Hamstring 4-5 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin 4-5 weeks Reuben Ginbey Hamstring TBC Jamaine Jones Ankle 4-5 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Josh Rotham Thumb 1-2 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring Season Jake Waterman Illness Indefinite Connor West Knee TBC Elliot Yeo Hip Test Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Young midfielder Ginbey suffered a regulation hamstring injury against Richmond and will miss the next few weeks, with a host of other Eagles, including Oscar Allen and Tom Barrass, ending the match sore after heavy collisions. The Eagles will confirm the extent of any other setbacks on Tuesday evening, but their availability continues to improve. A hip injury for Yeo is likely to hold him out for one more match. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Hayden Crozier Hamstring 4-6 weeks Sam Darcy Quad 3-5 weeks Mitch Hannan Calf Test Jason Johannisen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Liam Jones Arm 3-5 weeks Lachie McNeil Concussion 1-2 weeks Tim O'Brien Hamstring 4-6 weeks James O'Donnell Concussion 1-2 weeks Bailey Smith Illness Test Roarke Smith Foot Indefinite Updated: July 18, 2023

Early prognosis

Bailey Smith is expected to be available to face Essendon on Friday night after missing the trip to Sydney last week due to illness. Luke Beveridge will be forced to make at least three changes after losing O’Donnell and McNeil to concussion protocols and Darcy to another nasty injury. Johannisen is still at least a week away from returning from a hamstring injury, while Jones is aiming to be available by round 21. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list