Lachie Weller will undergo a second knee reconstruction, the Suns have confirmed

Lachie Weller during Gold Coast's game against Hawthorn in R15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Weller has received the devastating news he will need to undergo a second knee reconstruction after confirmation he has injured his ACL again.

Gold Coast's running defender suffered the injury late in the round 17 loss to Port Adelaide, with the club initially resting him for Saturday's win over St Kilda citing "swelling".

However, upon further tests, the worst possible news was confirmed on Tuesday.

"After subsequent scans and consultations, the decision has been made for Lachie to undergo a second knee reconstruction," Gold Coast football manager Wayne Campbell said.

"It's bitterly disappointing news for Lachie and it's important now that, as a club, we provide him all the support he needs."

Lachie Weller attempts to break away from Mark O'Connor during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Weller ruptured his ACL against North Melbourne in June last year and was having a fine return season before his latest setback.

The Suns have not put a timeframe on the 27-year-old's recovery, although he was playing less than 10 months after last year's injury.