Alastair Clarkson at Arden St on July 18, 2023. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

ALASTAIR Clarkson returned to Arden St on Tuesday as he continues the transition back to his role as senior coach of North Melbourne.

As reported by AFL.com.au in June, Clarkson is easing back into the role for about a month, while caretaker coach Brett Ratten continues to guide the Roos' senior men's program.

Clarkson was seen at Kangaroos HQ on Tuesday morning, with the four-time premiership coach looking relaxed as he gave an interview in casual clothing.

Clarkson stood down on May 18, citing a mental and physical toll attached to an investigation into alleged racism during his time at Hawthorn.

The AFL has since announced no adverse findings against Clarkson, Chris Fagan or Jason Burt over the allegations levelled at the former Hawks trio.

The three men have denied any wrongdoing over the claims, which were raised via an ABC report last September.

It's yet to be decided when Clarkson will full resume his role as head coach.

The Kangaroos, who have won just two games this season, will play St Kilda on Sunday.

North president Dr Sonja Hood last month welcomed Clarkson's decision to ease himself back into the club.

"We are pleased that Alastair has been able to get the support he needs to return to the club and work towards doing what he loves most and does best – coach the team," Dr Hood said.

"We’ve had some really good dialogue with Alastair and we’re all comfortable he’s ready to make a return into the football department ahead of getting back in the senior coach’s chair later this season."