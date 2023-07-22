Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Rory Lobb, Jacob Koschitzke, Brodie Grundy. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Woodville-West Torrens v Adelaide at Woodville Oval, Sunday July 23, 2.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 22, 11.05am AEST

Returning to the VFL after two in a row at the higher level, Jarryd Lyons did what he does in Brisbane's 35-point win over Geelong on Saturday, getting plenty of the ball.

The veteran midfielder finished with a game-high 32 disposals to go with eight clearances and a goal.

Deven Robertson returned to the state league this week as well and showed he is also too good for the level, gathering 25 disposals, nine clearances and a goal.

Veteran defender Daniel Rich was busy with 23 touches as he works back into his best form, while Jaxon Prior had 21 touches and 10 marks.

Darcy Fort was the Lions' main goalkicker with three, with Tom Fullarton (19 disposals, seven marks) and Nakia Cockatoo (15, seven tackles) kicking two each.

Henry Smith (15 disposals, 11 hitouts), James Tunstill (15 disposals), Blake Coleman (14), Darryl McDowell-White (10) and Kalin Lane (18 hitouts) all slotted one goal.

Darcy Gardiner was strong in defence with 19 disposals and eight marks, Harry Sharp had plenty of it with 21 touches, Darragh Joyce took a team-high 11 marks, Rhys Mathieson finished with 20 disposals and 19-year-old category B rookie Shadeau Brain had 12 touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Port Melbourne at Ikon Park, Saturday July 22, 11.05am AEST

Marc Pittonet put in a strong first-up performance after injury while untried youngster Jaxon Binns was a standout once again in the Blues' 36-point win.

Pittonet, in his first game after managing a PCL strain, had 16 disposals, 18 hitouts, eight tackles and a goal in a promising return to the field.

Binns, meanwhile, continued to put his hand up for a senior debut with a 34-disposal performance, also taking seven marks and laying three tackles.

Small forward Corey Durdin, in his first match at any level after knee surgery, suffered a shoulder injury early in the match.

Caleb Marchbank had 29 disposals, while Lochie O'Brien was also busy with 28 and seven tackles and Lachie Plowman had 20 disposals.

Youngster Harry Lemmey kicked a goal from nine touches.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sandringham at AIA Centre, Sunday July 23, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Essendon at DSV Stadium, Friday July 21, 7.05pm AEST

Dumped key forward Sam Weideman responded to his axing with a big game in Essendon's six-point loss to Williamstown on Friday night, although it wasn't in his usual role in front of goals.

The former Demon dominated in the air with 13 marks to go with 24 disposals but didn’t trouble the scorers.

Rookie duo Patrick Voss and Anthony Munkara did, with two goals apiece.

Fellow rookie Massimo D'Ambrossio finished with a team-high 28 disposals, with fellow youngster Elijah Tsatas leading his teammates for clearances with seven from his 23 touches.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti provided his usual forward pressure with nine tackles and a goal, Alastair Lord kicked one from 17 disposals, while Tex Wanganeen and Kaine Baldwin also slotted one each.

Rhett Montgomery was busy with 18 touches and eight marks, Alwyn Davey jnr laid eight tackles with his 14 disposals, Lewis Hayes had 13 touches and Cian McBride eight.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday July 22, 12.10pm AWST

Defender Heath Chapman made a low-key return from injury in Peel's 27-point loss to East Perth.

The 21-year-old, who has been sidelined for most of the year with calf and hamstring problems, was on managed minutes and picked up 11 disposals, three marks and four tackles in a promising hitout.

Hugh Davies had 15 disposals in defence for Peel, with Travis Colyer booting a goal from 14 touches, while Nathan Wilson also had 14 disposals.

Ruckman Liam Reidy dominated with 42 hitouts and had eight touches and five tackles, with youngster Tom Emmett having nine disposals and a goal, while Conrad Williams gathered the ball 11 times.

Forward Matt Taberner, who underwent back surgery after the round four loss to Adelaide, got through his return to the field unscathed in Peel's reserves side.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday July 22, 11.05am AEST

Intercept defender Esava Ratugolea took seven marks to go with 16 disposals in a strong display, but it wasn't enough to stop Geelong going down by 35 points to Brisbane on Saturday.

Young ruckman Shannon Neale kicked three goals from eight marks, while Toby Conway was big at the bounces with 34 hitouts and a dozen disposals.

Brandan Parfitt slotted one from his 25 disposals and could be close to a senior recall, also notching team-highs in clearances and tackles with seven of each.

Mitch Knevitt was the Cats' main ballwinner with 28 touches and six clearances, with fellow 2021 draftee Cooper Whyte having eight marks, 16 disposals and a goal.

Rookies Ted Clohesy (14 disposals, seven tackles, seven marks) and Ollie Dempsey (22 disposals) kicked a goal apiece.

Also in action for the Cats were Osca Riccardi (16 disposals) and Phoenix Foster (15).

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, Sunday July 23, 9.25am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, Sunday July 23, 9.25am AEST

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Box Hill at Swinburne Centre, Saturday July 22, 10.05am AEST

Key forward Jacob Koschitzke kicked a mini-bag of four goals in Box Hill's three-point win over Richmond on Saturday.

Impressive first-year midfielder Cam McKenzie had a big one, finishing with 27 disposals, eight clearances and an equal game-high seven tackles, while Harry Morrison also got plenty of the ball with 25 touches, 11 marks and one goal.

Ruckman Lloyd Meek was strong at the ball-ups with 27 hitouts, 15 disposals and a goal, with Cooper Stephens busy at his feet, finishing with seven clearances and a goal among his 23 touches.

Emerson Jeka was good overhead with 11 marks, Lachie Bramble was busy with 27 disposals, and Sam Butler kicked two goals from his 15 touches.

Brandon Ryan also slotted two goals but fellow mid-season draftee Clay Tucker was quiet with just three disposals and eight hitouts.

Bailey McDonald (16 disposals), Jai Serong (12), Josh Bennetts (13), Josh Morris (10) and James Blanck (six) did their bit in the win.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Casey at Piranha Park, Saturday July 22, 1.05pm AEST

Veteran midfielder Luke Dunstan was the stand out for Casey in its 42-point thumping of Coburg on Saturday.

Dunstan continued his recent good form and finished with a game-high 40 disposals, eight marks, five tackles and five clearances as the Demons climbed to fifth spot on the ladder.

Midfielder James Harmes was equally prolific and pressed his case for a recall with another huge display, with the ball-winner amassing 33 touches, four marks and four tackles along with seven clearances.

Defender Michael Hibberd starred with nine marks from his 30 touches as he looks to break back in to the top tier side after injury.

Out-of-favour ruckman Brodie Grundy has been sent back to the VFL to work on his forward craft and in his first official hitout he finished with one goal and four marks from 12 disposals.

Omitted forward Charlie Spargo booted two goals to go with his 19 disposals, five marks and three clearances, while Josh Schache (10 disposals, eight marks) and Matthew Jefferson (10, five) also booted two goals each.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Sturt at Alberton Oval, Sunday July 23, 1.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Box Hill at Swinburne Centre, Saturday July 22, 10.05am AEST

Noah Cumberland made a statement with a six-goal haul for Richmond against Box Hill on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to get his side over the line as the Tigers fell three points short.

Fellow forward Maurice Rioli jnr also reacted well to being dropped, gathering 23 disposals, six clearances and laying an equal game-high seven tackles playing further away from the goals.

Judson Clarke was busy with 19 disposals, eight marks and a goal, Tyler Sonsie also slotting a major from 23 touches and five clearances.

Also hitting the scoreboard were Steely Green (one goal, 16 disposals), Bigoa Nyuon (one, 11) and Kaelan Bradtke (one, five marks).

Looking for a senior recall, Samson Ryan played mainly in the ruck, getting 33 hitouts and 10 disposals.

Returning to the VFL after a short stint as AFL substitute last round, Hugo Ralphsmith gathered 23 touches, Thomson Dow had 24 and four clearances, Tom Brown finished with 15 disposals and rookie Seth Campbell was quiet with five touches.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sandringham at AIA Centre, Sunday July 23, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v West Coast at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday July 22, 2.10pm AWST

Several senior-listed Eagles made a case for senior selection as West Coast fell just three points short of its first WAFL win of the season against Swan Districts.

Midfielder Greg Clark had the ball on a string with 37 disposals and eight inside-50s, while Zane Trew was similarly busy in the middle with 32 disposals and a goal.

Small forwards Tyrell Dewar kicked a goal from 18 disposals, while defender Jordyn Baker (21 disposals) swung forward and had three inside-50s as well as kicking a goal.

Midfielder Luke Edwards picked up 19 disposals and kicked a goal, while young rucks Harry Barnett and Callum Jamieson had 24 and 22 hitouts respectively,

Isiah Winder (17 disposals) had two inside-50s and kicked a goal, while Defender Josh Rotham (14 disposals) was solid in defence, taking four marks.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Footscray at Genis Steel Oval, Saturday July 22, 2.05pm AEST

Out-of-favour forward Rory Lobb kicked five goals for Footscray as the Bulldogs absolutely decimated goalless Preston by 157 points.

Lobb wasn’t the only Dog to have a day out with Toby McLean booting three goals to go with his 33 disposals and seven clearances.

Mitch Hannan was busy in front of the sticks with three goals, while small forward Charlie Clarke found plenty of the footy with 20 disposals and a goal.

Jordon Sweet dominated in the ruck with 50 hitouts, six clearances and two goals while Riley Garcia had 26 disposals and two goals himself.

Forward Robbie McComb kicked a goal from 19 disposals while Arthur Jones (15 disposals) was goalless but took six marks and had two clearances.

Luke Cleary took 13 marks and had 22 touches in defence while Jed Busslinger took nine and had 19 disposals.