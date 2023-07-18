Changkuoth Jiath's season could be over after the Hawk suffered another injury setback

Changkuoth Jiath in action during Hawthorn's clash against Essendon in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN half-back Changkuoth Jiath has experienced another frustrating injury setback in his bid to return to senior football and is facing a race against time to play at AFL level again in 2023.

Jiath injured his groin in the first half of Box Hill's win over North Melbourne's reserves at Arden Street on Sunday.

The 24-year-old returned briefly in the second half before being removed from the game, with subsequent scans revealing a groin strain.

Jiath hasn't played for Sam Mitchell's side since straining his calf against Melbourne in round nine and has dealt with a lingering Achilles issue in recent months.

The dashing defender made a successful VFL return against Port Melbourne a fortnight ago, but reported Achilles soreness and missed the trip to play Greater Western Sydney in round 17.

With only six games to play in the home and away season, Hawthorn remains hopeful Jiath will feature before the end of the campaign but the club doesn't have a clear return date just yet.

Changkuoth Jiath runs with the ball during the VFL round 15 match between Box Hill and Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward Fergus Greene was substituted out of Sunday's 48-point win over the Kangaroos early in the third quarter after injuring his knee late in the first half.

The 25-year-old completed some training on Tuesday and will need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being given the green light to face Richmond at the MCG on Saturday.

Greene played 11 games for Hawthorn this year after earning a second chance as a delisted free agent signing in November, booting 15 goals in 2023, including six games of multiple goals.

Fergus Greene is helped off the ground during Hawthorn's clash against North Melbourne in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Hawks are set to regain James Blanck against the Tigers after he suffered a delayed concussion following the loss to the Giants.

Young ruckman Max Ramsden will miss a second week due to concussion after copping a blow to the head during the captain's run on Saturday, less than 24 hours after being picked to play his second game.