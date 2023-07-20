The side's first U18 title will see football boom in the northern states, and some exciting kids will feature high in the draft

The Allies celebrate winning the U18 National Championships after defeating Vic Country at RSEA Park on July 09, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ALLIES' first ever national under-18s title has had a significant impact in northern states.

Featuring a squad packed with talent based in Queensland and New South Wales, the success of the Allies has had a flow-on effect through both states and looks set to produce more talent in the years to come.

Gold Coast Academy products Jed Walter, Ethan Read and Jake Rogers were among the best players, while Sydney Academy gun Caiden Cleary and Giants Academy member Charlie McCormack also had a huge impact.

The Allies' success was replicated at the national under-16s carnival on the Gold Coast earlier this month, where Academy sides for all four northern states impressed throughout the Division 2 championships.

The four northern states made up 11 of the 22 players selected in the All-Australian team for that age group with Gold Coast (five representatives), Brisbane (two), Sydney (two) and Greater Western Sydney (two) all having players from their Academies selected.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Brisbane's national recruiting manager Steve Conole praised the success of the Allies and discussed the impact of their title win on northern states.

"I think it's terrific," Conole told Gettable.

"I think the way they presented the squad, the way it was coached, their lead-up … they took the time out to really put some resources in. They had a few camps and the boys got to know each other.

"Footy in the northern states is going really well. That was evident in the under-16s, which just finished as well up on the Gold Coast. The way the Division 2 teams played, the standard and the representatives they had in the All-Australian team at under-16s level showed that the Allies are moving along.

"After that carnival, a few people said, 'Gee I'm looking forward to seeing the Allies in two years' time'. All of the states had some players that genuinely deserved their spot in that All-Australian team."