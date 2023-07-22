Premiership defender Trent Rivers has plenty more to offer according to his coaches

Trent Rivers during the round 17 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, July 08, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

TO FULLY appreciate how Melbourne defender Trent Rivers produced the best quarter of his career against Brisbane last Friday night, you need to go back to the end of 2022 when he was challenged to return this year with a midfield body.

Rivers, whose impact as a versatile defender remained steady in his third season, was still limited in his time on ground and the Demons knew there was a lot more to get out of the premiership backman if his fitness improved.

The 21-year-old got to work and the results of a big off-season, that included regular workouts with Perth personal trainer Gerard Majda, were there to see against the Lions as Rivers stepped up in moment after moment in the final quarter.

With the physical attributes to win crucial contests but then drive forward offensively, he won eight disposals and produced the best quarter of his 69-game career, according to Champion Data's ranking points system.

Judd McVee and Trent Rivers celebrate during the round 18 match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the MCG, July 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

For Melbourne backline coach Troy Chaplin, it was a quarter that reflected a hard-working summer as well as the growing reputation Rivers has as a player who does the right thing in big moments.

"He's done a lot of work on his performance mindset and being able to win the moment when it arrives. He had some really good moments for us in that last quarter and helped shift the momentum," Chaplin told AFL.com.au.

"What we're seeing now is his ability to spend a bit more time on the ground, he wins contests, and then he's got some energy on offence as well, which is where his strength lies. It's been a credit to him.

"We keep talking to our players about you'll have moments in a game and it's who can win more of those moments. I think Trent is winning more of those moments for himself this year and it's really driving some success for him and for us as a group."

The moment for Rivers that mattered more than any other on Friday night was the contested ball he won at half-back with two minutes to play as the Demons pushed relentlessly to kick the last goal needed to win.

The defender peeled off opponent Dayne Zorko and, after kicking the ball along the ground, collected it under heat from three opponents. He burst free, broke an attempted tackle from Hugh McCluggage, and then drove the Demons inside 50, allowing them to lock the ball in their forward half and create Jake Melksham's match-winning moment.

It was a critical involvement highlighted internally by the Demons this week as an example of a player executing their role under pressure.

"'Choco' (head of development Mark Williams) has a little segment where he highlights our tackle and our tough stuff as individuals and a collective group," Chaplin said.

"We were in a situation where we were trying to win the game and our guys have got real clarity on their roles. Trent was just executing his role and he won that moment for us. We certainly highlighted that.

"When you do that, you give yourself an opportunity and 'Riv' certainly had some moments where he was able to win a three-on-one and take the ball forward, and then we were able to lock the ball in the forward half for that last couple of minutes.

"We put a value on that from a culture piece and make sure our guys recognise the guys who are doing that really well."

A premiership player in 2021 in just his 34th game, Rivers has made a clear leap this season, lifting his disposal average from 13.6 to 20.2 and his intercepts from 4.2 to 6.8, playing all 17 games.

Trent Rivers celebrates after the Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons have flirted with the idea of playing the Western Australian in the midfield at times, but he has remained predominantly in defence and enjoyed what Chaplin said was his most consistent season.

Clearly happy at Melbourne, where he signed a four-year extension through to the end of 2027 earlier this year, Rivers is described by his line coach as "a pretty cool customer who is confident without being arrogant".

"We have a bit of a laugh with him. Two years ago, round one, 2021, he'd taken a couple of intercept marks and he turned to Steven May and Jake Lever and said, 'Boys, just keep holding out for me, I'm feeling it today'," Chaplin said.

"He is a bit of a character, but what he's added to his whole persona is that he works really hard on his game and understands what it takes to make it at the elite level.

"I had a meeting with him yesterday and reviewed his tape and I was pretty honest with him, I said I think you're only at about 75-80 per cent capacity for what you're capable of.

"He's only really young in his career and he's got so much growth and capacity left in him."