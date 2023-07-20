Former Richmond forward Andrew Krakouer and Brisbane legend Chris Johnson have their say on the Maurice Rioli jnr incident against West Coast

Maurice Rioli jnr marks the ball during a Richmond training session on June 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE legend Chris Johnson says Maurice Rioli jnr should not be dropped for his boundary-line refusal to accept a phone call from his coaches last Sunday as Andrew McQualter revealed the young Tiger has apologised to the senior coach for his behaviour.

Rioli, who was subbed out in the final quarter of Richmond's win over West Coast, appeared dejected and frustrated as Tigers staff tried to hand him a phone call from the coaches' box.

The 20-year-old, who has had an injury-plagued season and picked up just six disposals in his seventh consecutive goalless game, waved away the requests, with the moment captured on the broadcast.

Maurice Rioli refuses to take a phone call from the Richmond coaches during the R18 match against West Coast. Picture: Fox Footy

The incident drew criticism from Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd, who told Access All Areas it "wouldn't sit well" at the club and that Rioli had "made it about himself".

Former Richmond forward Andrew Krakouer agreed Rioli's actions were "not a great look", but empathised with the young forward and believes he will be better for the experience.

Learn More 00:47

"There's been times I didn't want to talk to the coach when I'd been dragged or come to the bench," Krakouer told Yokayi Footy.

"Everyone is quick to jump on the young man's back, but we've got to understand he is just a young man. AFL footy is an emotional sport, you've got to be able to ride the waves and ride the ups and downs. I know it's not a great look, but you've got to take these other factors into account.

"They'll understand and think, 'If you had your time again, obviously you'd grab the phone'. But you've just got to look at it as a learning curve. This is a point in time where you're going to be able to learn and be able to control his emotions going forward."

Learn More 01:51

On Thursday, McQualter said Rioli had apologised and that the incident was "not a big deal".

"I caught up with Maurice for a coffee the next day and we just spoke through it," he said.

"He's a young kid trying to make his way. I said it after the game, I understand that he was disappointed.

"We spoke the next day, he apologised and said his behaviour on the bench, he could have done it better. But we move on, it's not a big deal.

"The fact that he cares and he's passionate and he wants to make it and wants to do well for the team, you've got to love that part of him."

Learn More 44:57

McQualter stopped short of confirming Rioli will hold his spot in the side for Saturday's game against Hawthorn, but three-time premiership player Johnson believes the young Tiger should not be dropped because of the incident.

"He's the future of the football club, he's a young guy, he should play," Johnson, a 264-game legend with Brisbane, said on Yokayi Footy.

"You could make an example of him, but who's that going to help? All it's going to do is help an interim coach send a message to the rest of the players, who he might not be in control of next year."

The Yokayi Footy panel also reflected on the healing ceremony at Victoria Park this year marking 30 years since the Nicky Winmar racism incident, which has been captured in a new documentary.

Ngarra Jarra Noun: Healing Ceremony, produced by former Essendon player Nathan Lovett-Murray, captures Winmar's emotions as he returned to Victoria Park in April for a powerful healing ceremony to remember an occasion that still haunts AFL Hall of Hamer today, three decades later.

Ngarra Jarra Noun: Healing Ceremony can be viewed in full here or in the player below.

Yokayi Footy is broadcast weekly on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live app, NITV and SBS On Demand