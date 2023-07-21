The reigning champs cap a super U18 representative season with eight players named in team of the year

Nick Watson, Daniel Curtin, Harley Reid and Jed Walter. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE ALLIES have further celebrated their maiden under-18 Championships win with eight players selected in the All-Australian team after the national carnival.

The breakthrough title win for the Allies came after they went unbeaten through the recent championships across their four games, with a host of star performers.

That has been recognised in the All-Australian line-up revealed on Friday, with more than a third of the side coming from the Allies, which is comprised by draft prospects out of Queensland, New South Wales-ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Larke Medal winner and gun midfielder Ryley Sanders has been named captain of the All-Australian team after a standout carnival that saw him average 35 disposals and a goal, with fellow Allies midfielders Jake Rogers, Colby McKercher Caiden Cleary also selected under ruckman Ethan Read.

In fact, West Australian Clay Hall is the only non-Allies member of the starting All Australian midfield.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL U18 BOYS ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM

Allies defender and top-10 chance Connor O'Sullivan was picked in the backline, while key forward and Gold Coast Academy star Jed Walter spearheaded the forwards. James Leake, a third Tasmanian in the team, was named on the interchange.

Learn More 03:42

Vic Metro was next best with five players picked – Ollie Murphy and Archie Roberts in defence, Nick Watson in the forward line and Will Green and Levi Ashcroft on the interchange – while prospective No.1 pick Harley Reid, forward Zane Duursma and midfield pair George Stevens and Finn O'Sullivan were picked from Vic Country.

Potential top-five selection Daniel Curtin was one of four WA talents in the team, alongside Hall, Riley Hardeman and Koen Sanchez, while South Australia had two players get the honour – defender Will Patton and Sid Draper, who was picked as a forward.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Draper was one of three bottom-aged players in the team, as well as Ashcroft and O'Sullivan, with all three projected as early picks in the 2024 draft, while Reid and Walter became back-to-back All-Australians after getting selected last year.

Mark McVeigh, who last year was Greater Western Sydney's interim senior coach, was named as coach of the All-Australian team after steering the Allies through their carnival.