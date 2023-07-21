Nick Watson, Daniel Curtin, Harley Reid and Jed Walter. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE ALLIES have further celebrated their maiden under-18 Championships win with eight players selected in the All-Australian team after the national carnival.

The breakthrough title win for the Allies came after they went unbeaten through the recent championships across their four games, with a host of star performers.

That has been recognised in the All-Australian line-up revealed on Friday, with more than a third of the side coming from the Allies, which is comprised by draft prospects out of Queensland, New South Wales-ACT, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

DRAFT
Cal Twomey's Phantom Form Guide: Top draft prospects' July ranking

Larke Medal winner and gun midfielder Ryley Sanders has been named captain of the All-Australian team after a standout carnival that saw him average 35 disposals and a goal, with fellow Allies midfielders Jake Rogers, Colby McKercher Caiden Cleary also selected under ruckman Ethan Read.

In fact, West Australian Clay Hall is the only non-Allies member of the starting All Australian midfield.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL U18 BOYS ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM

Allies defender and top-10 chance Connor O'Sullivan was picked in the backline, while key forward and Gold Coast Academy star Jed Walter spearheaded the forwards. James Leake, a third Tasmanian in the team, was named on the interchange.

03:42

Every Jed Walter goal from the U18 championships

Watch all 11 of Jed Walter's goals for the Allies in the 2023 U18 championships

Vic Metro was next best with five players picked – Ollie Murphy and Archie Roberts in defence, Nick Watson in the forward line and Will Green and Levi Ashcroft on the interchange – while prospective No.1 pick Harley Reid, forward Zane Duursma and midfield pair George Stevens and Finn O'Sullivan were picked from Vic Country.

Potential top-five selection Daniel Curtin was one of four WA talents in the team, alongside Hall, Riley Hardeman and Koen Sanchez, while South Australia had two players get the honour – defender Will Patton and Sid Draper, who was picked as a forward.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Draper was one of three bottom-aged players in the team, as well as Ashcroft and O'Sullivan, with all three projected as early picks in the 2024 draft, while Reid and Walter became back-to-back All-Australians after getting selected last year.

Mark McVeigh, who last year was Greater Western Sydney's interim senior coach, was named as coach of the All-Australian team after steering the Allies through their carnival.