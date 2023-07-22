Charlie Curnow celebrates after kicking his 10th goal during the round 19 match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on July 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CHARLIE Curnow has helped Carlton launch back into the top eight as the Blues mauled West Coast by 71 points at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Curnow kicked a career-high 10 majors to lead the Blues to the 21.14 (140) to 10.9 (69) victory which propelled them into seventh spot on the ladder - the first time they have been in the top eight since round eight.

BLUES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

However a worrying injury toll has soured the Blues' big win, with Jack Silvagni (knee), Sam Walsh (hamstring) and Jesse Motlop (calf) all finishing the game on the bench.

Former Carlton player Samo Petrevski-Seton faces likely suspension for a dangerous tackle on Alex Cincotta. The tackle forced Cincotta off the field, but he returned for the last quarter.

Learn More 00:38

The fresh injuries come on the back of an already growing injury list for the Blues, with captain Patrick Cripps (cork) and Adam Cerra (hamstring) already sidelined, while Jack Martin was a late withdrawal on Friday with calf tightness.

The lowly Eagles' awful run with injuries also bit again as captain Luke Shuey was substituted out with another hamstring injury.

Curnow's 10.3 is Carlton's first 10-goal haul since Stephen Kernahan kicked 10.7 against Footscray early in the 1995 season.

The signs were good for Curnow when he marked in the opening three minutes. He miscued his kick, but it still dribbled through for the Blues' opening goal.

Curnow was imperious with another three goals in the opening term as Carlton burst to a 57-point quarter-time lead.

Learn More 00:38

After kicking a career-best nine goals against the Eagles in round seven, Curnow continued to torment the West Coast defenders.

Eagles key forward Oscar Allen was moved into defence during the second term, with Curnow kicking another three goals to half-time.

With the Blues up by 83 points late in the second term, the only interest left in the game was whether Curnow could kick 10.

Learn More 00:41

His shot at goal 11 minutes into the last term hit the post but a minute later Curnow dropped a mark, gathered the ball and snapped for his 10th.

It is the Blues' fifth straight win which has them back in the top-eight at Essendon's expense after its loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

One bright spot for last-placed West Coast is it outscored Carlton by eight goals to six after half-time.

Learn More 00:42

Carlton midfielders Sam Docherty, Paddy Dow and George Hewett were prolific and Jacob Weitering was excellent in defence, with Andrew Gaff and Alex Witherden having 30 disposals apiece for the Eagles.

The win continued a stunning resurgence for Carlton, which has turned its season turnaround after a lean patch that saw them drop eight out of nine games.

Charlie's big bag

Charlie Curnow kicked a career-high nine goals against West Coast in round seven this year, but went one better this time around in a powerful showing against the Eagles once again. He had four goals to quarter-time and seven to the half, before finishing with 10 majors to lead the Blues to the percentage-boosting win. His bag of 10 now has him leading the Coleman Medal race by 11 goals, ahead of Adelaide's Taylor Walker.

Charlie Curnow and Ed Curnow sing the song following Carlton's win over West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Blues defy history in more ways than one

Carlton was relentless from the opening bounce, finishing the first quarter with 59 points on the scoreboard – their highest scoring opening-term at Marvel Stadium ever, and their equal-fourth highest-scoring first quarter in history. The win was also Carlton's fifth consecutive victory by 50 or more points - a feat that's only happened twice before in V/AFL history. Geelong's team in 1989 won six in a row by 50 points or more, while the Cats' 2008 side achieved the feat five consecutive times. The Blues certainly have their work cut out for them if they want to equal the Cats' six-game streak, however, with their next match-up against the all-conquering Collingwood in a highly-anticipated Friday night blockbuster at the MCG.

Injury carnage for luckless skipper

West Coast captain Luke Shuey sustained yet another soft tissue setback, subbed out of the game with a hamstring injury during the second quarter. It continues a nightmare injury run for the 33-year-old who has managed just nine games this season, with hamstring and ankle injuries hampering his year. The Eagles also lost experienced defender Tom Barrass as a late withdrawal before the match due to a shoulder complaint.

Luke Shuey leads the team off after being injured in the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Red-hot Curnow conjures two early gems in super start Carlton quickly takes control of the game as Charlie Curnow slots back-to-back goals

00:33 Crafty Silvagni does it all in electrifying play Jack Silvagni wins the footy from the ruck contest and avoids traffic to deliver this cracking major

00:33 Eagles fans celebrate Long-awaited major Noah Long finds the answer to West Coast's struggling start with this crafty goal

00:41 Walsh continues Blues' dominance with 50m beauty The Carlton party continues as Sam Walsh sets sail from beyond the arc in this superb finish

00:42 The Curnow parade continues as Ed finds big sticks Ed Curnow joins his brother on the scoring list with this major

00:42 Maric shines with crucial Eagles major Ryan Maric provides West Coast a much-needed highlight with this terrific snap

00:38 Petrevski-Seton in hot water with dangerous tackle Sam Petrevski-Seton is placed on report after this tackle on Alex Cincotta

05:39 Full post-match, R19: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 19's match against Carlton

08:43 Full post-match, R19: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 19's match against West Coast

CARLTON 9.5 15.8 17.11 21.14 (140)

WEST COAST 0.2 2.4 5.8 10.9 (69)

GOALS

Carlton: C. Curnow 10, Motlop 2, Cincotta, Cuningham, E. Curnow, Dow, Hewett, Honey, Newman, Silvagni, Walsh

West Coast: Darling 2, Cripps, Gaff, Long, Maric, Petrevski-Seton, Petruccelle, Sheed, Williams

BEST:

Carlton: Curnow, Docherty, De Koning, Kemp, Weitering, Newman

West Coast: Gaff, Sheed, Witherden, Darling, Long

INJURIES

Carlton: Jack Silvagni (knee), Sam Walsh (hamstring), Jesse Motlop (calf), Paddy Dow (TBC)

West Coast: Luke Shuey (hamstring)

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Nil

West Coast: Tom Barrass (shoulder) replaced in selected side by Rhett Bazzo

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Lewis Young (replaced Jack Silvagni at quarter time)

West Coast: Xavier O'Neill (replaced Luke Shuey in the second quarter)

Crowd: 34,954 at Marvel Stadium