Sam Walsh and Jack Silvagni look on from the interchange bench during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON is sweating on several injuries as they take hot form and their 10-goal hero Charlie Curnow into Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood.

Already missing captain Patrick Cripps and fellow gun midfielder Adam Cerra, the Blues came out of Saturday's 71-point thumping of bottom side West Coast with three new casualties.

BLUES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Onballer Sam Walsh was vying with Curnow for best afield honours in the cakewalk at Marvel Stadium before he was forced out of the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

Jack Silvagni, the Blues' best in the win over Port Adelaide last weekend, also left the game early because of a knee injury.

Small forward Jesse Motlop has a calf problem, while Alex Cincotta was able to return to the game after being caught in a sling tackle that looks certain to cost former Blue Samo Petrevski-Seton a suspension.

Coach Michael Voss is confident that Cripps (corked hamstring), Cerra (hamstring) and late withdrawal Jack Martin (calf) will all return for the clash with the ladder-leading Magpies, their arch-rivals.

08:15

Highlights: Carlton v West Coast

The Blues and Eagles clash in round 19

He added that Saturday's injuries did not appear serious, but was also cautious ahead of the Monday update from the club medical staff.

"With all of these, I discount nothing," Voss said.

"I came in (last) Monday thinking my captain was alright and then he wasn't - I tend to wait until Monday to make those assessments."

MATCH REPORT
Ten-goal Charlie leads resurgent Blues in romp over Eagles

After a shaky patch through the middle of the season, the Blues returned to the top eight for the first time since round eight with the win and are now on a five-game winning streak.

"We look somewhat different to that version. We know what's ahead of us, there's a massive challenge, but we're really looking forward to it," Voss said.

"We'd like one or two back to help with the cause, but we feel like we come into this week and we have a clear identity about what we're going to bring."

08:43

Full post-match, R19: Blues

Watch Carlton's press conference after round 19's match against West Coast

Curnow's career-best 10.3 was the first time a Carlton player has achieved the double figure feat since Stephen Kernahan in 1995.

He had kicked seven goals to half-time, and Voss was as keen as any Blues fan for the party to continue.

"I did say to him at half-time ... don't count out 14 just yet, just stay with us for a little longer," Voss said.

"Even I couldn't step away from the theatre of it all."

FEATURE
'One of the worst days': Walsh on injury, being No.1 and Vossy

Indeed, given Carlton were 82 points up at the main break, the only interest from there was how many Curnow would kick.

He duly delivered, snapping his 10th goal 12 minutes into the last term as the Blues celebrated their fifth-straight win.

"Some of the things he does out on the field, we're all left in amazement at times," Voss said.

"To be able to kick 10 goals in today's environment, with the support you get from defence ... it was really pleasing.

"It was a pretty impressive performance - the theatre around it, as well.

"Even as a coach, I clapped it. So it must have been OK."

03:15

Curnow's career-best 10 steals the show at Marvel

Charlie Curnow produces his best haul of 10 goals in Carlton's massive 71-point victory

Voss was blunt when asked about Petreski-Seton's tackle on Cincotta, noting Jordan Boyd's three-game suspension midweek.

"We obviously lost a player during the week because of it - I suspect they might be losing one as well," he said.

00:38

Petrevski-Seton in hot water with dangerous tackle

Sam Petrevski-Seton is placed on report after this tackle on Alex Cincotta

The Blues killed off the game by quarter-time, kicking 9.5 by the first break and equalling their fourth-highest score ever for the first quarter.

The lowly Eagles, who lost Tom Barrass before the game to shoulder soreness, did not score their opening goal until early in the second term.

"The start, again - it's a killer for us when we're the travelling side," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

"We lost Barrass before the game, then to give up nine, 10 goals by quarter-time, the game's over. It's not the first time it's happened, either.

"We keep working our way through it but it's pretty frustrating for us.

"I think we went at 17 per cent tackle efficiency in the first quarter and then the clearances just put us on the back foot with an undersized backline.

"The first quarter just iced the game, credit to Carlton."

Compounding a dirty afternoon for the Eagles was another hamstring injury to captain Luke Shuey.

While coach Adam Simpson said post-match it was not the time to speculate on what his skipper's latest setback would mean, he acknowledged they had plenty to discuss on the way home.

"One thing the players get is five hours with me now on the plane and the airport, so we'll go through all that," Simpson said of Shuey.

"Obviously, he'll be emotional."

Shuey has only managed nine games this season because of leg injuries and he has a significant history of hamstring problems.

The Norm Smith Medallist in their 2018 grand final win is 33, so this latest injury will only fuel speculation about his playing future.

On top of some pointed conversations with players, Simpson will have plenty to ponder on the way home.

05:39

Full post-match, R19: Eagles

Watch West Coast's press conference after round 19's match against Carlton

When he left Richmond earlier this season, coach Damien Hardwick famously said he had cooked the sausages 1000 ways and couldn't think of the 1001st.

Simpson was asked post-match on Saturday whether he still had it in him to "sizzle the sausages" at West Coast.

"We're rebuilding a list ... I still have some sizzle in the sausage," he said.

"But we're completely different (to Richmond). We're working through a new era ... we're at the start.

"I don't know how many under-20s we had today.

"Honestly - and maybe I'm a little delusional with what we saw today in the first quarter, in particular - but I think our best is very competitive."

Indeed, one small saving grace is that West Coast outscored Carlton in the second half - but the match was shot well before then.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:38

    Red-hot Curnow conjures two early gems in super start

    Carlton quickly takes control of the game as Charlie Curnow slots back-to-back goals

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Crafty Silvagni does it all in electrifying play

    Jack Silvagni wins the footy from the ruck contest and avoids traffic to deliver this cracking major

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Eagles fans celebrate Long-awaited major

    Noah Long finds the answer to West Coast's struggling start with this crafty goal

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Walsh continues Blues' dominance with 50m beauty

    The Carlton party continues as Sam Walsh sets sail from beyond the arc in this superb finish

    AFL
  • 00:42

    The Curnow parade continues as Ed finds big sticks

    Ed Curnow joins his brother on the scoring list with this major

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Maric shines with crucial Eagles major

    Ryan Maric provides West Coast a much-needed highlight with this terrific snap

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Petrevski-Seton in hot water with dangerous tackle

    Sam Petrevski-Seton is placed on report after this tackle on Alex Cincotta

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Full post-match, R19: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 19's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 08:43

    Full post-match, R19: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round 19's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Carlton v West Coast

    The Blues and Eagles clash in round 19

    AFL
  • 03:15

    Curnow's career-best 10 steals the show at Marvel

    Charlie Curnow produces his best haul of 10 goals in Carlton's massive 71-point victory

    AFL
  • 13:14

    Mini-Match: Carlton v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Eagles clash in round 19

    AFL