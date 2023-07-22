Carlton's injury list continues to grow with Sam Walsh, Jack Silvagni and Jesse Motlop all injured in the Blues' huge win over West Coast

Sam Walsh and Jack Silvagni look on from the interchange bench during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON is sweating on several injuries as they take hot form and their 10-goal hero Charlie Curnow into Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood.

Already missing captain Patrick Cripps and fellow gun midfielder Adam Cerra, the Blues came out of Saturday's 71-point thumping of bottom side West Coast with three new casualties.

BLUES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Onballer Sam Walsh was vying with Curnow for best afield honours in the cakewalk at Marvel Stadium before he was forced out of the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

Jack Silvagni, the Blues' best in the win over Port Adelaide last weekend, also left the game early because of a knee injury.

Small forward Jesse Motlop has a calf problem, while Alex Cincotta was able to return to the game after being caught in a sling tackle that looks certain to cost former Blue Samo Petrevski-Seton a suspension.

Coach Michael Voss is confident that Cripps (corked hamstring), Cerra (hamstring) and late withdrawal Jack Martin (calf) will all return for the clash with the ladder-leading Magpies, their arch-rivals.

Learn More 08:15

He added that Saturday's injuries did not appear serious, but was also cautious ahead of the Monday update from the club medical staff.

"With all of these, I discount nothing," Voss said.

"I came in (last) Monday thinking my captain was alright and then he wasn't - I tend to wait until Monday to make those assessments."

After a shaky patch through the middle of the season, the Blues returned to the top eight for the first time since round eight with the win and are now on a five-game winning streak.

"We look somewhat different to that version. We know what's ahead of us, there's a massive challenge, but we're really looking forward to it," Voss said.

"We'd like one or two back to help with the cause, but we feel like we come into this week and we have a clear identity about what we're going to bring."

Learn More 08:43

Curnow's career-best 10.3 was the first time a Carlton player has achieved the double figure feat since Stephen Kernahan in 1995.

He had kicked seven goals to half-time, and Voss was as keen as any Blues fan for the party to continue.

"I did say to him at half-time ... don't count out 14 just yet, just stay with us for a little longer," Voss said.

"Even I couldn't step away from the theatre of it all."

Indeed, given Carlton were 82 points up at the main break, the only interest from there was how many Curnow would kick.

He duly delivered, snapping his 10th goal 12 minutes into the last term as the Blues celebrated their fifth-straight win.

"Some of the things he does out on the field, we're all left in amazement at times," Voss said.

"To be able to kick 10 goals in today's environment, with the support you get from defence ... it was really pleasing.

"It was a pretty impressive performance - the theatre around it, as well.

"Even as a coach, I clapped it. So it must have been OK."

Learn More 03:15

Voss was blunt when asked about Petreski-Seton's tackle on Cincotta, noting Jordan Boyd's three-game suspension midweek.

"We obviously lost a player during the week because of it - I suspect they might be losing one as well," he said.

Learn More 00:38

The Blues killed off the game by quarter-time, kicking 9.5 by the first break and equalling their fourth-highest score ever for the first quarter.

The lowly Eagles, who lost Tom Barrass before the game to shoulder soreness, did not score their opening goal until early in the second term.

"The start, again - it's a killer for us when we're the travelling side," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

"We lost Barrass before the game, then to give up nine, 10 goals by quarter-time, the game's over. It's not the first time it's happened, either.

"We keep working our way through it but it's pretty frustrating for us.

"I think we went at 17 per cent tackle efficiency in the first quarter and then the clearances just put us on the back foot with an undersized backline.

"The first quarter just iced the game, credit to Carlton."

Compounding a dirty afternoon for the Eagles was another hamstring injury to captain Luke Shuey.

While coach Adam Simpson said post-match it was not the time to speculate on what his skipper's latest setback would mean, he acknowledged they had plenty to discuss on the way home.

"One thing the players get is five hours with me now on the plane and the airport, so we'll go through all that," Simpson said of Shuey.

"Obviously, he'll be emotional."

Shuey has only managed nine games this season because of leg injuries and he has a significant history of hamstring problems.

The Norm Smith Medallist in their 2018 grand final win is 33, so this latest injury will only fuel speculation about his playing future.

On top of some pointed conversations with players, Simpson will have plenty to ponder on the way home.

Learn More 05:39

When he left Richmond earlier this season, coach Damien Hardwick famously said he had cooked the sausages 1000 ways and couldn't think of the 1001st.

Simpson was asked post-match on Saturday whether he still had it in him to "sizzle the sausages" at West Coast.

"We're rebuilding a list ... I still have some sizzle in the sausage," he said.

"But we're completely different (to Richmond). We're working through a new era ... we're at the start.

"I don't know how many under-20s we had today.

"Honestly - and maybe I'm a little delusional with what we saw today in the first quarter, in particular - but I think our best is very competitive."

Indeed, one small saving grace is that West Coast outscored Carlton in the second half - but the match was shot well before then.