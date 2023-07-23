After a strong 2023 season, John Noble has extended his contract with the Magpies

John Noble runs with the ball during Collingwood's clash against Fremantle in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD defender John Noble has been rewarded with a new three-year deal on the back of career-best form in 2023.

Noble has played 87 games since the Magpies selected him with pick No.14 in the 2019 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft – the second last live pick – including Saturday night's thrilling win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract extension at the end of 2021, but now has a deal that locks him in at the AIA Centre until the end of 2026.

The West Adelaide product has played every game in the past three seasons and only missed six games since making his debut against West Coast in round 17, 2019.

The Magpies had one name in mind ahead of that year's mid-season draft and wouldn't have selected anyone if Noble wasn't still available.

But since then, the son of former North Melbourne coach and long-time football operations figure David Noble has proven to be one of the poster boys for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Noble has been one of the most improved players at Collingwood this year, averaging career-high numbers for disposals (21.1), rebound 50s (4.9) and metres gained (431) to form a crucial component of an attacking defence, alongside the likes of Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard and Isaac Quaynor.

As flagged in Inside Trading earlier this week, fan favourite Beau McCreery is also finalising an extension for three more seasons in black and white.

The 22-year-old isn't out of contract until the end of next year but the South Australian is expected to land a fresh deal that will see him remain at Collingwood until the end of 2027.

McCreery played 22 of 25 games under Craig McRae last year and has played all 18 across the first 19 rounds of 2023, continuing his emergence as a pressure forward.