With seasons on the line there's plenty to play for on Sunday afternoon

Charlie Lazzaro during a game against Collingwood in R8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has made a late change for its match against St Kilda, with Charlie Lazzaro missing out due to a back injury.

Daniel Howe comes into the side in his place, while veteran Jack Ziebell is North's sub.

Jack Billings will wear the sub vest for the Saints.

While the Roos are on a 15-game losing streak, the Saints will be wary of another slip-up as it tries to stay in the race for finals.

Brett Ratten would like nothing more than continuing the slide down the ladder of the club that gave him the boot less than 12 months ago, and his players would love nothing more than getting back on the winners list.

Jack Higgins and Jack Bytel are back for the Saints, with Liam Stocker and Ryan Byrnes among those making way. The Roos have lost injured trio George Wardlaw, Callum Coleman-Jones and Cam Zurhaar, with Todd Goldstein among the inclusions.

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro (back) replaced in the selected side by Daniel Howe

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Jack Billings

North Melbourne: Jack Ziebell

Adelaide has been forced into two late changes due to illness with 20-year-old defender Luke Nankervis coming into the side for his AFL debut against Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday.

Crows duo Ned McHenry and Patrick Parnell were the two players withdrawn due to illness, with small forward Lachlan Murphy joining Nankervis in the final 22.

Nankervis was taken with pick No.2 in the 2021 AFL Pre-Season Draft from Sandringham Dragons as a half-forward but has since switched into defence. He has averaged 18.5 disposals and 6.4 marks in 13 games in the SANFL this year.

Joel Smith and Jackson Hately will be the subs for Melbourne and Adelaide respectively, with the Demons making no late changes.

Melbourne won't want to let its top-two ambitions fade.

The Crows let a gilt-edged opportunity - and a top eight position - slip when they were overrun by the Giants and now they're going to need to win an unexpected game or two to get back in the finals conversation.

Melbourne v Adelaide at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Ned McHenry and Patrick Parnell (illness) replaced in selected side by Luke Nankervis and Lachlan Murphy

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Joel Smith

Adelaide: Jackson Hately

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Josh Fahey

Gold Coast: Jy Farrar

