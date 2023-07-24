Sam Walsh will have scans on Monday on his hamstring ahead of Carlton's huge clash against Collingwood

Sam Walsh and Jack Silvangi on the bench during Carlton's game against West Coast in R19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A SEVERELY depleted Carlton could be forced into a further three changes ahead of Friday night's blockbuster clash with fierce rivals Collingwood, as the Blues sweat on scan results for star midfielder Sam Walsh.

Walsh was substituted out of Saturday's big victory over West Coast with a hamstring injury and appears destined to spend a period of time on the sidelines, with the onballer to undergo scans on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Important forward duo Jack Silvagni (knee) and Jesse Motlop (calf) also sat out the majority of the win against the Eagles and look likely to join an extensive injury list at Ikon Park throughout the back-end of the season.

The Blues remain hopeful that captain Patrick Cripps will return from a cork that kept him from training last week, while star midfielder Adam Cerra (hamstring) will also be forced to undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability.

Jack Martin is dealing with another calf injury, having been kept sidelined for much of the campaign with a similar problem, while Harry McKay (knee) and Jordan Boyd (suspension) are also set to miss.

Learn More 07:54

Matt Kennedy (knee) and Matt Owies (calf) will also be absent, though Carlton will be hopeful that ruckman Marc Pittonet (knee) will be available after returning through the VFL last weekend.

Pittonet had 16 disposals, 18 hitouts, eight tackles and a goal to stake his claim for a recall, but small forward Corey Durdin sat out the majority of the reserves match after hurting his shoulder in what was his return from a knee injury.

Learn More 18:39

Jaxon Binns (34 disposals, one goal), Caleb Marchbank (29 disposals, 10 marks) and Lochie O'Brien (28 disposals, 10 marks) were among the best at VFL level, while Zac Fisher was the AFL team's carry-over emergency.

Carlton had already been forced into five changes for the West Coast game, which was the club's fifth consecutive victory by a margin of 50 or more points as it continued its surge towards finals.