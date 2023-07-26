Our footy experts have made the call on round 20

Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

CAN Hawthorn throw a spanner in the works and upset St Kilda's season? Our tipsters certainly think so, with the majority favouring Sam Mitchell's men to spring a surprise.

The Sunday afternoon clash between bottom sides West Coast and North Melbourne is also dividing opinion, while none of our experts have picked Carlton or Richmond against Collingwood and Melbourne, respectively.

>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW

Riley Beveridge and Michael Whiting remain level on points at the top, but the Essendon-Sydney battle will separate the duo - at least for this week.

Check out the other R20 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood – 31 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Essendon

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Last week: 9

Total: 116

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – 25 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Last week: 9

Total: 116

MATTHEW LLOYD

Collingwood – 25 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 9

Total: 114

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 21 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 113

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 23 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Essendon

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 111

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 25 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Last week: 8

Total: 109

JOSH GABELICH

Collingwood - 25 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Last week: 9

Total: 108

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 21 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 9

Total: 107

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - 21 points

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 8

Total: 107

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - 22 points

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Last week: 9

Total: 105

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - four points

Geelong

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Melbourne

West Coast

Last week: 6

Total: 104

TOTALS

Collingwood 11-0 Carlton

Geelong 11-0 Fremantle

Western Bulldogs 9-2 Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast 0-11 Brisbane

Essendon 7-4 Sydney

Adelaide 0-11 Port Adelaide

Hawthorn 6-5 St Kilda

Richmond 0-11 Melbourne

West Coast 5-6 North Melbourne