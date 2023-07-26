CAN Hawthorn throw a spanner in the works and upset St Kilda's season? Our tipsters certainly think so, with the majority favouring Sam Mitchell's men to spring a surprise.
The Sunday afternoon clash between bottom sides West Coast and North Melbourne is also dividing opinion, while none of our experts have picked Carlton or Richmond against Collingwood and Melbourne, respectively.
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
Riley Beveridge and Michael Whiting remain level on points at the top, but the Essendon-Sydney battle will separate the duo - at least for this week.
Check out the other R20 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood – 31 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Essendon
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Last week: 9
Total: 116
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood – 25 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Last week: 9
Total: 116
MATTHEW LLOYD
Collingwood – 25 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 9
Total: 114
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 21 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 113
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - 23 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Essendon
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 111
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 25 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Last week: 8
Total: 109
JOSH GABELICH
Collingwood - 25 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Last week: 9
Total: 108
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 21 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 9
Total: 107
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - 21 points
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 8
Total: 107
KANE CORNES
Collingwood - 22 points
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Melbourne
North Melbourne
Last week: 9
Total: 105
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - four points
Geelong
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Melbourne
West Coast
Last week: 6
Total: 104
TOTALS
Collingwood 11-0 Carlton
Geelong 11-0 Fremantle
Western Bulldogs 9-2 Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast 0-11 Brisbane
Essendon 7-4 Sydney
Adelaide 0-11 Port Adelaide
Hawthorn 6-5 St Kilda
Richmond 0-11 Melbourne
West Coast 5-6 North Melbourne