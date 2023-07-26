Brett Ratten will take charge of his final game as North Melbourne's interim coach

Brett Ratten during the round 19 clash between St Kilda and North Melbourne on July 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRETT Ratten has enjoyed being North Melbourne's caretaker coach but is hoping to hand back the reins to Alastair Clarkson following a drought-breaking win.

The Kangaroos will head to Perth this Sunday desperate to end a 16-game losing streak when they face hapless West Coast at Optus Stadium.

North's last victory came at the same venue, way back in round two when it upset Fremantle.

The Kangaroos also defeated the Eagles a week earlier at Marvel Stadium, starting Clarkson's time at Arden St in style.

But reality has set in since, with North set to finish bottom two for the fourth straight season.

Ratten will coach North for the 10th and final game before Clarkson returns to lead the Kangaroos full-time after he stepped away in May to look after his mental health amid the strain of the Hawthorn racism saga.

"Just counting down the days, and post the press conference on Sunday will be the finale," Ratten told reporters on Wednesday of his time in charge at North.

"I’ve had some real enjoyment, it’s been a shame we’ve been close without the victory.

"If we play like we did last week (against St Kilda), we’re going to give ourselves a chance. If we play like the Hawthorn (game), we're not going to give ourselves any chance."

North Melbourne players walk from the ground after a loss to St Kilda in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

A defeat to West Coast would take North to its worst losing streak since 1971 when it was beaten in 17 straight matches.

But the Kangaroos will regain co-captain Jy Simpkin for the cellar-dweller clash following the midfielder's struggle with concussion.

West Coast (1-17) has plummeted to new lows since its last meeting with North, having lost a club-record 16 straight games following its round two triumph over Greater Western Sydney.

The Eagles have won just three of their last 44 games to place pressure on 2018 premiership coach Adam Simpson.