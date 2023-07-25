Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 20.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Rory Laird
|Shoulder
|Test
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|1 week
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Rachele
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Izak Rankine
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Murray was left shattered on Monday after scans on his left knee revealed an ACL injury that will sideline him for up to 12 months. Rankine also underwent scans on Monday, having injured his left hamstring in the final minutes against Melbourne. The Crows said there was "little to no tendon damage" and the dangerous small forward would miss up to a month. Laird is expected to play after getting through everything the club needed him to over the weekend. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Face
|2-3 weeks
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Bailey
|Calf
|Test
|James Madden
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|TBC
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Bailey trained lightly on Tuesday and is still a chance to face Gold Coast at the weekend, but it's more likely the dynamic half-forward will return the following week. Brisbane is hopeful of getting Ashcroft in for his knee reconstruction by the end of the week, but is yet to lock it in. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|Test
|Patrick Cripps
|Cork
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|Test
|Matthew Kennedy
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Heart
|Season
|Jesse Motlop
|Calf
|Test
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Walsh
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues will lose Walsh for at least the next fortnight, after scans discovered a low-grade strain to his hamstring. However, there is hope Silvagni returns from a joint sprain to his knee. Cerra and Cripps will be forced to undergo fitness tests ahead of Friday night's blockbuster against the Pies, having missed last week. Durdin, Martin and Owies are in a similar boat as they recover from respective injuries. Motlop finished last week's win over the Eagles on the bench, but there is still some hope he could play. Boyd, Kennedy and McKay will definitely miss. In better news, Zac Fisher (hamstring) and Marc Pittonet (knee) will be available. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Fin Macrae
|Thumb
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood has almost a full clean bill of health right now. Hoskin-Elliott is available for selection after recovering from the hand he broke against the Western Bulldogs a fortnight ago. Macrae has been on the cusp of senior selection all year, but will miss some games after breaking his thumb in the VFL on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Draper
|Hip
|TBC
|Jaiden Hunter
|Back
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Ankle
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|1 week
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|TBC
|James Stewart
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers were dealt a huge blow with news Ridley could miss the rest of the home and away season with his quad injury. Stewart could return via the VFL this week, while Setterfield is a week away. Draper and Shiel are set to miss again. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Aish
|Quad
|Test
|Bailey Banfield
|Knee laceration
|Test
|Will Brodie
|Ankle
|1 week
|Brennan Cox
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Ankle
|Season
|Josh Draper
|Groin
|1 week
|Nat Fyfe
|Foot & finger
|Season
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Calf
|Test
|Brandon Walker
|Knee
|Season
|Karl Worner
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Fyfe and Darcy will both undergo surgery, with Fyfe bringing forward a finger operation that was planned for the end of the season. Cox is out of a moonboot and has completed some running sessions with hopes he can return in round 21. Brodie hopes to join the group for training at the end of this week but remains another week away. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Bews
|Knee
|Test
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle/adductor
|Short term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Short term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Short term
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Gary Rohan
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong could regain two premiership players in Rohan and Bews for this Saturday's home game against Fremantle. Rohan was a late out against Brisbane due to an ankle injury, while Bews will be available if he completes Wednesday's main training session. Guthrie is closing in on a return from the toe injury that has wiped out most of his season. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Jeffrey
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Bodhi Uwland
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Weller underwent his second knee reconstruction in two years on Tuesday. Uwland is yet to be given a timeline on the injury he suffered last week, but is expected to be back well before the Suns prepare for a VFL finals series. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Green
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Jesse Hogan
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Keeffe
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Thumb
|5 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|4 weeks
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
This Saturday's fixture against the Dogs will likely come too soon for Green, Hogan and Keeffe. There remains an outside chance that O'Halloran and Preuss could return this season. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Fergus Greene
|Knee
|Test
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Groin
|TBC
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Fionn O'Hara
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Ramsden will be available after missing the past two games due to concussion. The young ruckman was set to play his second game before the incident in the captain's run ahead of round 18. Jiath is still sidelined with the groin issue, while Greene could be available for Sunday but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bayley Fritsch
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Harrison Petty
|Ribs
|Test
|Daniel Turner
|Wrist
|4-5 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Petty should be fit to face the Tigers after the club erred on the side of caution for the Adelaide clash. Oliver is still at least a fortnight away as he builds his ability to hit top speed, while McDonald continues to train with the main group as he closes on a playing return. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Hamish Free
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Lazzaro
|Back
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Powell
|Knee
|Test
|Liam Shiels
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Jy Simpkin
|Concussion
|Test
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Cam Zurhaar
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are hopeful that Simpkin will return from his second concussion of the season for this week's clash with the Eagles, though he'll need to make it through training on Friday. Coleman-Jones is still in doubt as he recovers from his second concussion, while Shiels will miss at least the next fortnight. Lazzaro, Perez and Powell face fitness tests later this week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nathan Barkla
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Byrne-Jones
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Clurey
|Back
|Season
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Tom McCallum
|Appendix
|3 weeks
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Byrne-Jones is expected to pass his final tests and is slated for a return against Adelaide eon Saturday night. Fantasia can't quite get over his quad problem, being a late scratching from the SANFL at the weekend. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mate Colina
|Back
|6-11 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|Season
|Toby Nankervis
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Jayden Short
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
In good news for the Tigers in their finals push, Short and Bauer are both tests to face Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. Most of Richmond's other injured players remain weeks away, with co-captain Nankervis to miss one more match through suspension. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zaine Cordy
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Bradley Hill
|Lung
|TBC
|Max King
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|TBC
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|Test
|Seb Ross
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
St Kilda could have two key forwards to consider for Sunday's game against Hawthorn with Membrey and Hayes both on track to be available. Hayes would have played against North Melbourne but a minor hamstring strain ruled him out late. Cordy is also set to be available after missing due to concussion. Hill has been ruled out this week after being taken to hospital on Sunday due to a big collision with Aidan Corr. The wingman has suffered bruising to his lung but been cleared of more serious issues. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jacob Konstanty
|Quad
|1 week
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|Season
|Angus Sheldrick
|Ankle
|Season
|Cooper Vickery
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
After a horror year with injury, the Swans now have only a handful of unavailable key players as they make an unlikely push for finals. Callum Mills will be a watch after experiencing some soreness ahead of the win over Fremantle while Lance Franklin suffered a knock to his knee against the Dockers, but both are expected to play. Ruckman Peter Ladhams returned in the VFL two weeks ago but is still experiencing some discomfort in his ankle. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Reuben Ginbey
|Hamstring
|Season
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Concussion
|Test
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|Season
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|Season
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jake Waterman
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Connor West
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Hip
|Test
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Ginbey has undergone a minor procedure to help prevent any reoccurrence of his unusual hamstring injury. Barrass did not train on Tuesday and remains sore after a shoulder injury saw him withdrawn late against Carlton. McGovern did and is ticking off each step in the concussion protocols. Shuey's situation will be clarified on Tuesday evening after a minor hamstring injury against the Blues that he has not felt for the past two days. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Hayden Crozier
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Harvey Gallagher
|Illness
|3-4 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|Test
|Liam Jones
|Arm
|1-3 weeks
|Lachie McNeil
|Concussion
|1 week
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Concussion
|Test
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Updated: July 25, 2023
Early prognosis
Johannisen is set to be available for selection after being sidelined since round 10 due to a high-grade hamstring strain. O'Donnell is also on track to exit concussion protocols in time to face Greater Western Sydney, but McNeil will miss another week due to concussion. Draftee Gallagher has been diagnosed with glandular fever and is set to be sidelined for the next month. Jones is still at least one more week away from returning from a broken forearm. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list