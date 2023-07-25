Luke Shuey leads the team off after being injured in the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 20.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Doedee  Knee  Season
 Rory Laird  Shoulder  Test
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  1 week
 Nick Murray  Knee  Season
 Josh Rachele  Suspension  Round 21
 Izak Rankine  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  1-3 weeks
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Murray was left shattered on Monday after scans on his left knee revealed an ACL injury that will sideline him for up to 12 months. Rankine also underwent scans on Monday, having injured his left hamstring in the final minutes against Melbourne. The Crows said there was "little to no tendon damage" and the dangerous small forward would miss up to a month. Laird is expected to play after getting through everything the club needed him to over the weekend. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Face  2-3 weeks
 Will Ashcroft  Knee  Season
 Zac Bailey  Calf  Test
 James Madden  Shoulder  TBC
 Carter Michael  Quad  TBC
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Bailey trained lightly on Tuesday and is still a chance to face Gold Coast at the weekend, but it's more likely the dynamic half-forward will return the following week. Brisbane is hopeful of getting Ashcroft in for his knee reconstruction by the end of the week, but is yet to lock it in. Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Suspension  Round 22
 Adam Cerra  Hamstring  Test
 Patrick Cripps  Cork  Test
 Corey Durdin  Shoulder  Test
 Matthew Kennedy  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Harry McKay  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Heart  Season
 Jesse Motlop  Calf  Test
 Matt Owies  Calf  Test
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Jack Silvagni  Knee  TBC
 Sam Walsh  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Walsh for at least the next fortnight, after scans discovered a low-grade strain to his hamstring. However, there is hope Silvagni returns from a joint sprain to his knee. Cerra and Cripps will be forced to undergo fitness tests ahead of Friday night's blockbuster against the Pies, having missed last week. Durdin, Martin and Owies are in a similar boat as they recover from respective injuries. Motlop finished last week's win over the Eagles on the bench, but there is still some hope he could play. Boyd, Kennedy and McKay will definitely miss. In better news, Zac Fisher (hamstring) and Marc Pittonet (knee) will be available. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Fin Macrae  Thumb  3-4 weeks
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood has almost a full clean bill of health right now. Hoskin-Elliott is available for selection after recovering from the hand he broke against the Western Bulldogs a fortnight ago. Macrae has been on the cusp of senior selection all year, but will miss some games after breaking his thumb in the VFL on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Sam Draper  Hip  TBC
 Jaiden Hunter  Back  Season
 Harrison Jones  Ankle  Season
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Jordan Ridley  Quad  4-6 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Foot  1 week
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  TBC
 James Stewart  Foot  Test
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers were dealt a huge blow with news Ridley could miss the rest of the home and away season with his quad injury. Stewart could return via the VFL this week, while Setterfield is a week away. Draper and Shiel are set to miss again. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 James Aish  Quad  Test
 Bailey Banfield  Knee laceration   Test
 Will Brodie  Ankle  1 week
 Brennan Cox  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Sean Darcy  Ankle  Season
 Josh Draper  Groin  1 week
 Nat Fyfe  Foot & finger  Season
 Sebit Kuek  Knee  Season
 Nathan O'Driscoll  Calf  Test
 Brandon Walker  Knee  Season
 Karl Worner  Calf  1 week
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Fyfe and Darcy will both undergo surgery, with Fyfe bringing forward a finger operation that was planned for the end of the season. Cox is out of a moonboot and has completed some running sessions with hopes he can return in round 21. Brodie hopes to join the group for training at the end of this week but remains another week away. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Bews  Knee  Test
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle/adductor  Short term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Short term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Short term
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Gary Rohan  Ankle  Test
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong could regain two premiership players in Rohan and Bews for this Saturday's home game against Fremantle. Rohan was a late out against Brisbane due to an ankle injury, while Bews will be available if he completes Wednesday's main training session. Guthrie is closing in on a return from the toe injury that has wiped out most of his season.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Jeffrey  Foot  3 weeks
 Bodhi Uwland  Hamstring   TBC
 Lachie Weller  Knee   Season
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Weller underwent his second knee reconstruction in two years on Tuesday. Uwland is yet to be given a timeline on the injury he suffered last week, but is expected to be back well before the Suns prepare for a VFL finals series. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Green  Hamstring  1 week
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Jesse Hogan  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Lachie Keeffe  Hamstring  1 week
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Xavier O'Halloran  Thumb  5 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Back  4 weeks
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

This Saturday's fixture against the Dogs will likely come too soon for Green, Hogan and Keeffe. There remains an outside chance that O'Halloran and Preuss could return this season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Fergus Greene  Knee   Test
 Changkuoth Jiath  Groin  TBC
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Fionn O'Hara  Concussion  Test
 Jack O'Sullivan  Groin  TBC
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Ramsden will be available after missing the past two games due to concussion. The young ruckman was set to play his second game before the incident in the captain's run ahead of round 18. Jiath is still sidelined with the groin issue, while Greene could be available for Sunday but will need to prove his fitness later in the week.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bayley Fritsch  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Harrison Petty  Ribs  Test
 Daniel Turner  Wrist  4-5 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  TBC
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Petty should be fit to face the Tigers after the club erred on the side of caution for the Adelaide clash. Oliver is still at least a fortnight away as he builds his ability to hit top speed, while McDonald continues to train with the main group as he closes on a playing return. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Concussion  TBC
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  2 weeks
 Hamish Free  Shoulder  Season
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Charlie Lazzaro  Back  Test
 Griffin Logue  Knee  Season
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Test
 Tom Powell  Knee  Test
 Liam Shiels  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Jy Simpkin  Concussion  Test
 George Wardlaw  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Cam Zurhaar  Ankle  4-5 weeks
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Simpkin will return from his second concussion of the season for this week's clash with the Eagles, though he'll need to make it through training on Friday. Coleman-Jones is still in doubt as he recovers from his second concussion, while Shiels will miss at least the next fortnight. Lazzaro, Perez and Powell face fitness tests later this week.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nathan Barkla  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Byrne-Jones  Concussion  Test
 Tom Clurey  Back  Season
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  Test
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Tom McCallum  Appendix  3 weeks
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Byrne-Jones is expected to pass his final tests and is slated for a return against Adelaide eon Saturday night. Fantasia can't quite get over his quad problem, being a late scratching from the SANFL at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jacob Bauer  Hamstring  Test
 Mate Colina  Back  6-11 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  Season
 Toby Nankervis  Suspension  Round 21
 Jayden Short  Hamstring  Test
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

In good news for the Tigers in their finals push, Short and Bauer are both tests to face Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. Most of Richmond's other injured players remain weeks away, with co-captain Nankervis to miss one more match through suspension. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Zaine Cordy  Concussion  Test
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  Test
 Bradley Hill  Lung  TBC
 Max King  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  TBC
 Tim Membrey  Knee  Test
 Seb Ross  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda could have two key forwards to consider for Sunday's game against Hawthorn with Membrey and Hayes both on track to be available. Hayes would have played against North Melbourne but a minor hamstring strain ruled him out late. Cordy is also set to be available after missing due to concussion. Hill has been ruled out this week after being taken to hospital on Sunday due to a big collision with Aidan Corr. The wingman has suffered bruising to his lung but been cleared of more serious issues.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jacob Konstanty  Quad  1 week
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Marc Sheather  Foot  Season
 Angus Sheldrick  Ankle  Season
 Cooper Vickery  Foot  TBC
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

After a horror year with injury, the Swans now have only a handful of unavailable key players as they make an unlikely push for finals. Callum Mills will be a watch after experiencing some soreness ahead of the win over Fremantle while Lance Franklin suffered a knock to his knee against the Dockers, but both are expected to play. Ruckman Peter Ladhams returned in the VFL two weeks ago but is still experiencing some discomfort in his ankle. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Barrass  Shoulder  TBC
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Reuben Ginbey  Hamstring  Season
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Concussion  Test
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  Season
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  Season
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Jake Waterman  Illness  Indefinite
 Connor West  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Hip  Test
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Ginbey has undergone a minor procedure to help prevent any reoccurrence of his unusual hamstring injury. Barrass did not train on Tuesday and remains sore after a shoulder injury saw him withdrawn late against Carlton. McGovern did and is ticking off each step in the concussion protocols. Shuey's situation will be clarified on Tuesday evening after a minor hamstring injury against the Blues that he has not felt for the past two days. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Hayden Crozier  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Quad  4-6 weeks
 Harvey Gallagher  Illness  3-4 weeks
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  Test
 Liam Jones  Arm  1-3 weeks
 Lachie McNeil  Concussion  1 week
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 James O'Donnell  Concussion  Test
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Indefinite
Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Johannisen is set to be available for selection after being sidelined since round 10 due to a high-grade hamstring strain. O'Donnell is also on track to exit concussion protocols in time to face Greater Western Sydney, but McNeil will miss another week due to concussion. Draftee Gallagher has been diagnosed with glandular fever and is set to be sidelined for the next month. Jones is still at least one more week away from returning from a broken forearm. Josh Gabelich

