Luke Shuey leads the team off after being injured in the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 20.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Doedee Knee Season Rory Laird Shoulder Test Andrew McPherson Quad 1 week Nick Murray Knee Season Josh Rachele Suspension Round 21 Izak Rankine Hamstring 3-4 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 1-3 weeks Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Murray was left shattered on Monday after scans on his left knee revealed an ACL injury that will sideline him for up to 12 months. Rankine also underwent scans on Monday, having injured his left hamstring in the final minutes against Melbourne. The Crows said there was "little to no tendon damage" and the dangerous small forward would miss up to a month. Laird is expected to play after getting through everything the club needed him to over the weekend. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Face 2-3 weeks Will Ashcroft Knee Season Zac Bailey Calf Test James Madden Shoulder TBC Carter Michael Quad TBC Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Bailey trained lightly on Tuesday and is still a chance to face Gold Coast at the weekend, but it's more likely the dynamic half-forward will return the following week. Brisbane is hopeful of getting Ashcroft in for his knee reconstruction by the end of the week, but is yet to lock it in. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Suspension Round 22 Adam Cerra Hamstring Test Patrick Cripps Cork Test Corey Durdin Shoulder Test Matthew Kennedy Knee 4-6 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Harry McKay Knee 5-7 weeks Alex Mirkov Heart Season Jesse Motlop Calf Test Matt Owies Calf Test Sam Philp Foot Season Jack Silvagni Knee TBC Sam Walsh Hamstring 2-3 weeks Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues will lose Walsh for at least the next fortnight, after scans discovered a low-grade strain to his hamstring. However, there is hope Silvagni returns from a joint sprain to his knee. Cerra and Cripps will be forced to undergo fitness tests ahead of Friday night's blockbuster against the Pies, having missed last week. Durdin, Martin and Owies are in a similar boat as they recover from respective injuries. Motlop finished last week's win over the Eagles on the bench, but there is still some hope he could play. Boyd, Kennedy and McKay will definitely miss. In better news, Zac Fisher (hamstring) and Marc Pittonet (knee) will be available. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Fin Macrae Thumb 3-4 weeks Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood has almost a full clean bill of health right now. Hoskin-Elliott is available for selection after recovering from the hand he broke against the Western Bulldogs a fortnight ago. Macrae has been on the cusp of senior selection all year, but will miss some games after breaking his thumb in the VFL on Sunday. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Sam Draper Hip TBC Jaiden Hunter Back Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Zach Reid Hamstring 6-8 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 4-6 weeks Will Setterfield Foot 1 week Dylan Shiel Foot TBC James Stewart Foot Test Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers were dealt a huge blow with news Ridley could miss the rest of the home and away season with his quad injury. Stewart could return via the VFL this week, while Setterfield is a week away. Draper and Shiel are set to miss again. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Aish Quad Test Bailey Banfield Knee laceration Test Will Brodie Ankle 1 week Brennan Cox Ankle 1-2 weeks Sean Darcy Ankle Season Josh Draper Groin 1 week Nat Fyfe Foot & finger Season Sebit Kuek Knee Season Nathan O'Driscoll Calf Test Brandon Walker Knee Season Karl Worner Calf 1 week Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Fyfe and Darcy will both undergo surgery, with Fyfe bringing forward a finger operation that was planned for the end of the season. Cox is out of a moonboot and has completed some running sessions with hopes he can return in round 21. Brodie hopes to join the group for training at the end of this week but remains another week away. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Knee Test Jon Ceglar Ankle/adductor Short term Jhye Clark Foot Short term Cam Guthrie Toe Short term Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Gary Rohan Ankle Test Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong could regain two premiership players in Rohan and Bews for this Saturday's home game against Fremantle. Rohan was a late out against Brisbane due to an ankle injury, while Bews will be available if he completes Wednesday's main training session. Guthrie is closing in on a return from the toe injury that has wiped out most of his season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Jeffrey Foot 3 weeks Bodhi Uwland Hamstring TBC Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Weller underwent his second knee reconstruction in two years on Tuesday. Uwland is yet to be given a timeline on the injury he suffered last week, but is expected to be back well before the Suns prepare for a VFL finals series. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Green Hamstring 1 week Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Jesse Hogan Quad 1-2 weeks Darcy Jones Knee Season Lachie Keeffe Hamstring 1 week Adam Kennedy Knee Season Xavier O'Halloran Thumb 5 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 4 weeks Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

This Saturday's fixture against the Dogs will likely come too soon for Green, Hogan and Keeffe. There remains an outside chance that O'Halloran and Preuss could return this season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Fergus Greene Knee Test Changkuoth Jiath Groin TBC Max Lynch Concussion Season Fionn O'Hara Concussion Test Jack O'Sullivan Groin TBC Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Ramsden will be available after missing the past two games due to concussion. The young ruckman was set to play his second game before the incident in the captain's run ahead of round 18. Jiath is still sidelined with the groin issue, while Greene could be available for Sunday but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bayley Fritsch Foot 4-5 weeks Tom McDonald Ankle 1-3 weeks Clayton Oliver Hamstring 2-3 weeks Harrison Petty Ribs Test Daniel Turner Wrist 4-5 weeks Kye Turner Groin TBC Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Petty should be fit to face the Tigers after the club erred on the side of caution for the Adelaide clash. Oliver is still at least a fortnight away as he builds his ability to hit top speed, while McDonald continues to train with the main group as he closes on a playing return. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion TBC Charlie Comben Ankle 2 weeks Hamish Free Shoulder Season Brayden George Knee Season Charlie Lazzaro Back Test Griffin Logue Knee Season Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Flynn Perez Knee Test Tom Powell Knee Test Liam Shiels Calf 2-3 weeks Jy Simpkin Concussion Test George Wardlaw Hamstring 2-3 weeks Cam Zurhaar Ankle 4-5 weeks Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Simpkin will return from his second concussion of the season for this week's clash with the Eagles, though he'll need to make it through training on Friday. Coleman-Jones is still in doubt as he recovers from his second concussion, while Shiels will miss at least the next fortnight. Lazzaro, Perez and Powell face fitness tests later this week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nathan Barkla Quad 1-2 weeks Darcy Byrne-Jones Concussion Test Tom Clurey Back Season Orazio Fantasia Quad Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Tom McCallum Appendix 3 weeks Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Byrne-Jones is expected to pass his final tests and is slated for a return against Adelaide eon Saturday night. Fantasia can't quite get over his quad problem, being a late scratching from the SANFL at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Bauer Hamstring Test Mate Colina Back 6-11 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 3-5 weeks Tom Lynch Foot Season Toby Nankervis Suspension Round 21 Jayden Short Hamstring Test Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

In good news for the Tigers in their finals push, Short and Bauer are both tests to face Melbourne at the MCG on Sunday. Most of Richmond's other injured players remain weeks away, with co-captain Nankervis to miss one more match through suspension. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Concussion Test Jack Hayes Hamstring Test Bradley Hill Lung TBC Max King Shoulder 2-3 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf TBC Tim Membrey Knee Test Seb Ross Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

St Kilda could have two key forwards to consider for Sunday's game against Hawthorn with Membrey and Hayes both on track to be available. Hayes would have played against North Melbourne but a minor hamstring strain ruled him out late. Cordy is also set to be available after missing due to concussion. Hill has been ruled out this week after being taken to hospital on Sunday due to a big collision with Aidan Corr. The wingman has suffered bruising to his lung but been cleared of more serious issues. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacob Konstanty Quad 1 week Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Lewis Melican Hamstring 2-3 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring Season Marc Sheather Foot Season Angus Sheldrick Ankle Season Cooper Vickery Foot TBC Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

After a horror year with injury, the Swans now have only a handful of unavailable key players as they make an unlikely push for finals. Callum Mills will be a watch after experiencing some soreness ahead of the win over Fremantle while Lance Franklin suffered a knock to his knee against the Dockers, but both are expected to play. Ruckman Peter Ladhams returned in the VFL two weeks ago but is still experiencing some discomfort in his ankle. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Shoulder TBC Coby Burgiel Hamstring 3 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Groin TBC Reuben Ginbey Hamstring Season Jamaine Jones Ankle 1-2 weeks Jeremy McGovern Concussion Test Nic Naitanui Achilles Season Liam Ryan Hamstring Season Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Jake Waterman Illness Indefinite Connor West Knee 3-4 weeks Elliot Yeo Hip Test Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Ginbey has undergone a minor procedure to help prevent any reoccurrence of his unusual hamstring injury. Barrass did not train on Tuesday and remains sore after a shoulder injury saw him withdrawn late against Carlton. McGovern did and is ticking off each step in the concussion protocols. Shuey's situation will be clarified on Tuesday evening after a minor hamstring injury against the Blues that he has not felt for the past two days. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Hayden Crozier Hamstring 4-5 weeks Sam Darcy Quad 4-6 weeks Harvey Gallagher Illness 3-4 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring Test Liam Jones Arm 1-3 weeks Lachie McNeil Concussion 1 week Tim O'Brien Hamstring 4-5 weeks James O'Donnell Concussion Test Roarke Smith Foot Indefinite Updated: July 25, 2023

Early prognosis

Johannisen is set to be available for selection after being sidelined since round 10 due to a high-grade hamstring strain. O'Donnell is also on track to exit concussion protocols in time to face Greater Western Sydney, but McNeil will miss another week due to concussion. Draftee Gallagher has been diagnosed with glandular fever and is set to be sidelined for the next month. Jones is still at least one more week away from returning from a broken forearm. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list