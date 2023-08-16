Use our Team Selector to pick your 2023 All-Australian team

Nick Daicos, Zak Butters and Charlie Curnow. Picture: AFL Photos

WE'RE just weeks away from the announcement of the 2023 All-Australian team and we want to know what you think.

The best of the best for 2023 will be honoured at the AFL Awards night after the end of the home-and-away season.

You can pick from some of the leading players of the year to select your best 22.

By clicking here or using our Team Selector widget below, you can pick from some of the leading players of the year to select your best 22.

We've narrowed it down to 58 of the best players for the year - it's up to you to do the rest!

There is no room to select a substitute player as the official All-Australian team will not include a sub.

Once you've picked your team, remember to share it with your mates!

The official 2023 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Gillon McLachlan (chairperson), Kevin Bartlett, Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, Cameron Ling and Matthew Pavlich.

The panel will pick a squad of 44 after the final round of the home and away season before narrowing it down to a team of 22 players.

Last year's All-Australian team was captained by Geelong veteran Tom Hawkins.