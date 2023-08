Brayden Maynard and Charlie Curnow tussle during Collingwood's clash with Carlton in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Pies v Blues: All the build-up to the biggest Friday night of the season

- The outsiders in the race to be Richmond's next coach

- Grundy project 'has been abandoned' by Demons

- Ask Damo: Coaches' takes on the MRO, equalisation, flag contenders, 2023's best ruck

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.