Callan Ward looks upfield during the round 17 match between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at GIANTS Stadium on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AN INVIGORATED Callan Ward is keen to play on for a 17th season in the AFL, amid a renaissance at Greater Western Sydney that has it surging towards September.

The 33-year-old has played all but one match this season and is still averaging just under 20 possessions a game, despite starting two of them as a substitute.

He is the Giants' games record holder and is keen to sign another one-year contract at the club that will place the magical 300-game mark clearly in the former Bulldogs' sights.

"I'm keen to play on. We don't really know where it's at, but I'm definitely keen to go around again,” he told AFL.com.au ahead of Saturday afternoon's clash against his old side.

"We'll see where that lies. I just need to play as much as I can and improve as much as I can. And for now, just keep contributing to the team as much as I can."

The situation for the inaugural Giants captain may have been different if not for their run of seven wins in eight games that has catapulted them into the top eight, against expectations.

"It's really important. I mean, I think it would be hard if you're at the end of your career and you're not really challenging for finals or I'm not looking like playing finals," he said.

"For me it's been really important that we're up there and we're challenging and hoping to win finals as well, because it really does help you stay really motivated one, but also enjoy your football."

Callan Ward and Jarman Impey compete for the ball during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at GIANTS Stadium in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

And not only has the Giants form reversal revitalised Ward in the twilight of his career, it's keeping the veteran on his toes as the jostling for spots in the Giants' side intensifies.

"I've started as a sub a couple of times this year and I also got suspended for that one week. It was hard to get back in the team after that," he said.

"We've got a lot of young guys playing really well, so there's no doubt there's pressure on spots."

Callan Ward (left) and Aaron Cadman celebrates after the R5 match between GWS and Hawthorn at Norwood Oval on April 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

And while Ward is seemingly unfairly tough on himself and says he 'doesn’t feel like I've been playing very well in the last month or so', his new coach rejects that sentiment and is bullish about what the Giants champion adds to his burgeoning squad.

"Cal's so reliable and that's been the case throughout his career. You look at balls in dispute, he's the one who is the toughest, the most violent going at the ball," Adam Kingsley said.

"He's incredibly selfless, he puts the team before himself and I've seen that now first hand.

"He's a special person to this group and he's been a terrific player for us this season and across the Giants' history."

And the appreciation is mutual.

Ward must have been wondering if he had played his last final when the Giants lost to Geelong in the semi-final of 2021 but Kingsley's first season in charge has recalibrated a Giants list that had seemingly lost its way.

"He's been huge. He's really clear with what he wants. We get some really good clarity with our role, with our game plan, our system. And he's really positive as well. There's a lot of players that are learning a lot from him and are probably in the best form of their careers under him," Ward said.

While finals are back on the radar for Ward and the Giants, there are new records to be set as well that would have seemed unattainable just two months ago.

A win over Ward's former side on Saturday in Ballarat would be a seventh straight victory for the Giants and a new club record.

It's a major mark to aim for ahead of an enormous fortnight in the finals race, with clashes against the club's two biggest rivals – the Bulldogs this week and then the Sydney Derby in round 21.

As one of the catalysts for the rivalry with Luke Beveridge's side after crossing over to be part of the Giants first squad, it's a battle Ward relishes.

"It's funny. It's always a huge game against the Dogs, but in particular now, because we're both trying to make finals, in the same spot on the ladder at the moment," Ward said.

"We've got five games left and they're all huge games, but there's no doubt that the Bulldogs in Ballarat is almost the biggest one of the lot.

"It'd been really nice to get over there and win. It's probably similar to the Sydney Swans rivalry to be honest. It does feel like when you're out there, there’s a bit more intensity, there's a bit more pressure, the expectation's a bit more, and it's a lot more enjoyable to be honest."

It sets up a special two weeks for the Giants in their quest to play finals and lays the platform for stalwarts like Ward to contend come September yet again, when that opportunity seemed to have passed them by.

Their revival may also help the club tie down Harry Himmelberg to a long-term deal as he weighs up the option of a free agency move in the off-season.

"I haven't had a chat to him, no, but I do know know how much he loves Sydney, loves being at the Giants, all of his best mates are in the club and I've never really heard him complain about anything, so I've got no real worries about that at all," Ward said.

"I think what's important is that he can see some potential and some hope that we can play and win finals, and I think he can, especially the way we're going now, so I think that only helps us in keeping players like Harry."