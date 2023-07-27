Greater Western Sydney jumped into the top eight after its sixth consecutive win but has a tough fortnight coming up against two of its biggest rivals

Adam Kingsley talks to players during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at GIANTS Stadium in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THAT finals feeling has started early for Greater Western Sydney as coach Adam Kingsley plots to avoid a repeat of Marcus Bontempelli's dominance against them.

On a run of six wins in a row that has catapulted them into the top eight, the Giants face a monster fortnight in their quest to stay there.

The Giants are chasing a club-record seventh consecutive win when they face fierce rivals the Western Bulldogs this Saturday afternoon in Ballarat, followed by a clash with the Swans in the Sydney Derby the week after.

There's a fair bit to do before a return to finals action is guaranteed for the Giants, but the intensity of post-season action starts now.

"We're playing teams around us all fighting for positions in the top eight. Anything's possible still with five games left," Kingsley said.

"It is like a finals game this week particularly against the Bulldogs.

"Not that we build it up any more than other games. We prepare the same way but you understand the importance of each game, no doubt."

Toby Greene celebrates victory with fans after the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Manuka Oval round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants ended a nine-game losing run in Canberra last week against Gold Coast but in their previous meeting in the nation's capital, Marcus Bontempelli ran riot, with 32 disposals, 14 clearances and a goal.

Harry Perryman was tasked with stopping the Dogs superstar early but when that failed to eventuate, Tom Green was moved onto him and managed to dilute his impact a touch.

With Green out for another week with a hamstring injury, Perryman may be given another crack at the Dogs skipper.

"We'll have a plan for [Bontempelli]. We don't have the luxury of Tom Green in the side at the moment so we'll use a different method but we'll definitely have a plan," Kingsley said.

"He's a star of the game and well on his way to being the Bulldogs' best ever player."

Kingsley was asked if tagging Bontempelli may let some of the other Bulldogs midfielders off the leash, for which he had a rather terse response.

"Well you described them as secondary midfielders, let's be clear, they're not," he said.

"'Libba's' (Tom Liberatore) a gun. We'll have plans for all of their midfielders not just Bontempelli because each of them in their own right are exceptional and can destroy us if given the opportunity."

Of comfort for the Giants as they travel to regional Victoria is their remarkable record on the road of late.

They have ventured to Kardinia Park, Alice Springs and Adelaide Oval in the last two months and returned with wins over Geelong, Melbourne and Adelaide.

"From round four, we're six and one away from home. We take great confidence out of that and going down to Ballarat. It'll be new but Alice Springs was new, so we don't fear it. We'll plan for the Bulldogs' best and try and deliver our best," Kingsley said.

Of further reassurance for Kingsley across their recent surge up the ladder is his team's outstanding defensive record and in particular, the pillars of their back seven - the sensational Sam Taylor and super consistent Jack Buckley.

The options for Kingsley in trying to match up on Aaron Naughton and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan this week, is therefore a straightforward one.

"It is but it doesn't mean you tick the job off. They've still got to play to their highest levels to get these two done. Naughton's a star of the competition and Ugle-Hagan's developing beautifully.

"Both Sam and Jack are going to have to play their best to nullify their impact and that will go a long way to getting us the result we desire."

Up forward Jesse Hogan will miss again but along with Green, is set to return for the clash with the Swans next week.

This puts the microscope on Jake Riccardi and No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman, should he keep his place in the team, to compete in the air for the bevy of Giants small forwards, headlined by Brent Daniels, to swoop in attack.

Kingsley has admitted the Giants will again look to move up the draft board this year with Harley Reid set to be in their sights, just like they did to acquire Cadman last year.

While Cadman has only kicked six goals and averaged five disposals in his debut season, Kingsley has seen enough to be enthused about his future.

"If you're looking purely at disposals and goals maybe he's a little short. I think in years to come we'll say we saw glimpses of the player he would become; we just didn't necessarily recognise it at the time," he said.

"His big point of difference is his ability to follow-up and play at ground level, it's exceptional."