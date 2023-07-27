The Blues are set to regain Patrick Cripps in a massive boost for their clash with the Pies

Patrick Cripps celebrates during Carlton's clash against Gold Coast in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

INSPIRATIONAL Carlton captain Patrick Cripps is set to return from injury in a huge boost to the Blues' chances of toppling arch-rival Collingwood in their blockbuster clash.

Cripps missed last week's thrashing of West Coast – the barnstorming Blues' fifth straight win – with a corked hamstring.

The Brownlow medallist did not participate in Thursday morning's light training run with teammates but has been given the green light to play at the MCG on Friday night.

"He did run around earlier, so he's right to go," Carlton coach Michael Voss told reporters on Thursday.

"He'll take his position in the team, which is good news.

"He's had to have some patience with it ... but he's done all the work, so he'll be ready to go."

Adam Cerra (hamstring tightness) has also been cleared to play against Collingwood, while Voss confirmed Marc Pittonet will return to the lead ruck role.

Pittonet had been managing a knee injury since Carlton's round 15 bye but got through his VFL comeback unscathed last week.

The physical big man's return comes with key forward Harry McKay (knee) out injured and young ruck/forward Tom De Koning required to spend more time in attack.

"There'll be no real secrets there for us," Voss said.

"(Pittonet) performed really, really strongly (in the VFL) so he's a bit of an automatic for us into the team and provides that aggression around the ball.

"It's going to start with contest and plenty of pressure, which Collingwood have been able to bring across the whole year, so we know what's coming."

Like McKay, Sam Walsh (hamstring) and Jack Silvagni (knee) are out of the side that beat West Coast, with Jack Martin (calf) among the possible inclusions.

Collingwood, the ladder leader, is near full fitness and has won its past three encounters with Carlton.

That run features a pair of single-figure margin losses for the Blues last season, including the heartbreaking one-point defeat that put them out of 2022's finals race.

"You've got to play 120 minutes, and if it needs to be 124 then you've got to play 124," Voss said.

Jordan De Goey and Nick Daicos celebrate Collingwood's win over Carlton in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We know that's what they bring. You'd expect any side that's on top of the ladder to know how to play the entire game.

"That's what they'll ask of us; to be able to play to the intensity we need.

"We feel like we're well prepared. We've been making some steady progress in a few important areas ... and we need to put that out there on Friday night."