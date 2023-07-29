The match review findings for Friday night's match between Collingwood and Carlton are in

Patrick Cripps tries to slip a tackle from Isaac Quaynor during the R20 match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on July 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Round 20 Friday game has been completed.

One charge was laid and there were no incidents requiring a detailed explanation.