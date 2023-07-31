The Match Review findings for Sunday's round 20 games are in

Anthony Caminiti kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S Anthony Caminiti will miss Sunday's crucial clash against Carlton after copping a one-match ban for striking Hawthorn's James Sicily in round 20.

Caminiti has been charged by the Match Review Officer for an incident that was graded intentional, low impact and high contact.

Learn More 00:37

It's the second time this season that Caminiti has been suspended for striking, having copped a three-week ban for hitting Collingwood's Nathan Murphy in round five.

Unless he's able to have the ban overturned on appeal, Caminiti will miss Sunday's massive clash against Carlton, who sit just two points behind the fifth-placed Saints.

The potential loss of Caminiti could well be offset by the return of key forward Max King from injury, while fellow forward Tim Membrey might also be back.