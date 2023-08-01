Tim English celebrates a goal during the round 20 match between the Western Bulldogs and GWS at Mars Stadium, July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE HUGE scores continue to roll on the back of 12 players scoring 130+. When you read that, it’s hard to imagine that I could manage to select a captain who scored just 77 after having two cracks at it … Shocking coaching!

In good news for half the competition, the No.1 man in the game Tim English (RUC, $987,000) continued to display his piggish tendencies with a massive 154 from an outstanding display that consisted of 25 possessions, eight marks, five tackles, 33 hitouts and two goals. Familiar suspects Errol Gulden (FWD/MID, $1.01M) and Zach Merrett (MID, $960,000) were not far behind after both cracking 140. Although both are players you need through the Fantasy Finals, the Bombers skipper has to be considered a priority given he plays the next two under the roof against the Eagles and Roos where 150s are not out of the question.

Now, about that 77. Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $940,000) hasn't looked himself since the bye. It feels a long time ago his round 14 score of 147 was in fact his 14th hundred on the trot. In the five weeks since the bye, he doesn’t seem to be moving as freely and isn’t having the same impact with just two hundreds in that time and a season low 77 on the weekend where he didn’t manage to take a mark for the first time this season and laid just four tackles, his lowest count since round 10. I have been asked a number of times whether we trade? I say no, and you can find out the reason why below.

MOST TRADED IN

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $960,000)

Luke Nankervis (FWD/MID, $275,000)

Sam Flanders (FWD/MID, $729,000)

Dante Visentini (RUC/FWD, $205,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $960,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Callum Mills (MID, $660,000)

Ben Keays (FWD/MID, $751,000)

Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $381,000)

Ryan Maric (FWD, $379,000)

Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $681,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Corey Wagner (DEF/MID, $492,000) +$65,000

Chad Wingard (FWD, $587,000) +$60,000

Callum Ah Chee (MID, $419,000) +$57,000

Max Gawn (RUC, $883,000) +$54,000

Ivan Soldo (RUC/FWD, $611,000) +$54,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jack Ziebell (FWD/DEF, $597,000) -$64,000

Dylan Williams (DEF/FWD, $470,000) -$53,000

Isaac Quaynor (DEF, $637,000) -$50,000

Tom Mitchell (MID, $743,000) -$48,000

Caleb Daniel (DEF/FWD, $780,000) -$47,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Luke Nankervis (MID/DEF, $275,000) -8

Callum Ah Chee (MID, $419,000) -7

Sam Banks (DEF/MID, $323,000) -6

Brandon Ryan (FWD, $222,000) 4

Corey Wagner (DEF/MID, $492,000) 7

Sam Banks in action during the round 19 match between Richmond and Hawthorn at the MCG, July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.03M) 145

Lachie Neale (MID, $860,000) 143

Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $940,000) 143

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $965,000) 142

Adam Cerra (MID, $828,000) 141

STOCKS UP

Josh Kelly (MID, $806,000) We can’t always go to the top and if you are shopping for a bargain who is capable of scoring with the best, the hard running Kelly may be your man. Following a forgettable 30 where he was tagged right out of the game in round 17, he has bounced back with scores of 108, 94 and 122 in his next three, with the latest including an impressive 14 tackles from a season-high 90 per cent TOG. He has a BE of 87 and is well under priced.

Max Gawn (RUC, $883,000) The big fella has been a bargain since he regained the solo ruck role three weeks ago and he remains one despite a huge price spike in that time. He dominated for the third week running, collecting 28 possessions, five marks and tallying 40 hit outs on his way to 131. He remains under priced with a BE of just 61 and has a soft run of direct match ups on the run home.

Nic Newman (DEF, $782,000) If you are after an under-priced POD, who has a ceiling and a great match, the Blues defensive accumulator might just be your man! He has been in great form, averaging 100 in his last five games which included 124 in his last from 27 possessions, 10 marks and seven tackles. He plays the Saints this week who give up plenty to defenders and he has already racked up 119 on them earlier this year.

Mitch McGovern and Nic Newman during the round 20 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG, July 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Merrett (MID, $960,000) Every coach who doesn’t have Merrett has been trying to work out how to get him before this week, and for good reason. The star Bomber plays his next two under the roof where he has already reached 150 on two occasions this year, but his match ups are hard to ignore with games against the Eagles and Roos in that time and both sit amongst the easiest for midfielders to score against. He is coming off an impressive 140 and is a player you need for the Fantasy Finals.

Matt Crouch (MID, $703,000) The forgotten Crow ball magnet is far too good to be playing in the magoos and it is hard to see a world where he returns there this season after stepping up in the all-important Showdown. He racked up 32 possessions, two marks and six tackles for 105 to give him a BE of 87 and is a genuine bargain capable of averaging triple figures for the run home, which includes a couple of nice match ups against the Suns and Eagles.

STOCKS DOWN

Callum Mills (MID, $660,000) After looking like a bargain a couple of weeks ago, it has become apparent the fallen premium has to go. He appears to be constantly battling injuries that are keeping him well below his best and he has no role security, meaning his scoring potential quarter-by-quarter is a lottery. His season average of 80 is well short of our 110 expectations from the past and his score of 58 on the weekend confirmed he needs to be moved on for finals.

Ben Keays (FWD/MID, $751,000) The hard-working Crow has been a popular trade out over the past few weeks as coaches recognised a steep slide in CBA and that continued against the Power, were he didn’t attend one. His scoring reflected that, managing just 62, which is his lowest score since round 10. He now has a BE of 125 and needs to be traded before his price falls below $700K.

Harry Himmelberg (FWD/DEF, $681,000) The move down back hasn’t been as fruitful as anticipated for the Giants swing man with a five-game average of 84 including a disappointing outing against favourable opposition on the weekend, recording just 62 from 21 possessions and three marks. He has two tough match ups on the horizon against the Swans and Power, so it is a good time to move him on.

Lachie Neale (MID, $860,000) The star Lion was a popular selection through the bye period as an under-priced premium. Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to the lofty expectations with a five-game average of 99. He copped a hard tag on the weekend and his score reflected that, managing just 60 from 17 possessions, including just five kicks. There is a growing belief that tagging Neale is the key to defeating the Lions and Hayden Young might just be the man to do it this week after running with Patrick Dangerfield last round. He has a huge BE of 143.

Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $940,000) After a phenomenal first 14 rounds where some coaches were talking pig status, the star midfielder has dropped off by his lofty standards, averaging just 96 since the bye. He is still averaging an impressive 117 for the season, but that is more a reflection of how dominant he was earlier in the year. The good news is, that despite his huge BE of 145, he has a very favourable three-week stretch of match ups to find his form against the Dogs, Saints and Roos. Expect a triple figure average for the run home.

