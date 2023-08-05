You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Harley Reid kicks the ball during the U18 Boys Championships match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at Ikon Park on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Standalone VFL club Werribee has the chance to take outright top spot on the ladder - at least for this week - when it takes on Collingwood on Sunday. Before that, there are some big clashes on Saturday with Footscray and North Melbourne doing battle, as well as Williamstown v Richmond. Several teams have the bye this weekend, including top sides Gold Coast, Box Hill, Brisbane and Casey. Likely No.1 draft pick Harley Reid, who played two VFL matches for Carlton earlier this season, will don the red and black this weekend for Essendon in its clash against Southport.

>> Scroll down for links to the VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL games you want to watch

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

SANFL

The SANFL is having a bye weekend.

WAFL

There are four games in the WAFL on Saturday, highlighted by a massive clash between East Fremantle and Claremont from 2.40pm AWST, with Peel Thunder and West Coast also battling it out.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 20

Saturday, August 5

Southport v Essendon, Fankhauser Reserve, 11.35am AEST

Footscray v North Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Blacktown ISP, 1.35pm AEST

Williamstown v Richmond, DSV Stadium, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, August 6

Werribee v Collingwood, Avalon Airport Oval, 12pm AEST

Sandringham v Northern Bullants, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST

SANFL fixture

Bye weekend

WAFL fixture, round 17

Saturday, August 5

Swan Districts v South Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v West Coast, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v Claremont, WACA, 2.40pm AWST

West Perth v Perth, Pentanet Stadium, 2.40pm AWST