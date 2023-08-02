Nick and Josh Daicos have both signed lucrative new long-term deals to remain at Collingwood

Josh and Nick Daicos at Collingwood's team photo day in February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK and Josh Daicos have both signed mega-contracts with Collingwood, with the star brothers locked in at the Magpies for the long-term.

Brownlow Medal favourite Nick Daicos was already signed for two more years under a deal that was signed before he joined the Pies under the father-son rule in the 2021 AFL Draft.

However the rejigged deal and then additional four years will tie him to the club until the end of 2029, when he will reach free agency for the first time.

The new deal was flagged on Gettable earlier this year and is a significant contract for the brilliant youngster, who has produced one of the most extraordinary starts to an AFL career since making his debut at the start of last year.

His older brother Josh, who is also in All-Australian form this year as a wingman in the top-of-the-ladder Pies midfield, has also agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Magpies.

Josh Daicos was due to hit free agency at the end of next year but is now signed through to the end of 2030.

Josh joined the Magpies under the father-son rule at the 2016 draft. He took until 2020 to become a senior regular for the club before exploding into one of the game's best wingmen in the past two seasons and becoming a key member of Collingwood's rise up the ladder.

Nick entered the AFL with enormous hype and has lived up to every bit of it, winning the AFL Rising Star last year in his debut season and rocketing into Brownlow favouritism this year. He has played every game since making his debut in the first game of last year.

The pair are Collingwood fan favourites as the sons of club legend Peter Daicos, the 1990 premiership hero who played 250 games and kicked 549 goals for the club.