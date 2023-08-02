Jeremy Cameron has been cleared to face Port Adelaide after an incident in a Geelong pub

Jeremy Cameron in action during Geelong's loss to Fremantle in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG superstar Jeremy Cameron is fit to play in the Cats' clash with Port Adelaide this week after being the victim of an unprovoked attack last weekend.

The Cats premiership forward was watching the cricket at a Geelong pub over the weekend after Geelong's loss to Fremantle when he was headbutted by a fellow patron.

Cameron has trained all week under his normal program and is physically fine and available to face the Power in the crucial clash at GMHBA Stadium.

As part of the protocols for off-field incidents, the Cats have notified the AFL's Integrity Unit.

Cameron has played 17 games and booted 44 goals this season and recently returned to the Cats' line-up after a concussion in the opening moments of Geelong's clash with Melbourne in round 15.

Last year he spearheaded Geelong to its Grand Final win over Sydney, booting 65 goals in 24 games in his second year at the Cats after crossing from Greater Western Sydney.