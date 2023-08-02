The Suns are aiming to end another drought this weekend

Sam Collins and Charlie Ballard celebrate Gold Coast's win over Brisbane in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LAST Saturday it was crashing past Brisbane to break a long losing streak, and this week it's the pursuit of history driving Gold Coast ahead of its trip to face Adelaide.

The Suns had lost their past nine encounters against the Lions before Saturday's 41-point trouncing, but are staring at an even longer drought this weekend.

Not against the Crows, but the venue.

In 10 previous matches at the Adelaide Oval, Gold Coast is yet to register a win – something it wants to change on Saturday.

"If you ask the group we play well at Adelaide Oval, we just haven't had a win," interim coach Steven King said following training on Wednesday.

"It's similar to Brisbane – we've played well for three quarters but haven't got the result.

Lachie Neale looks dejected as Touk Miller and Wil Powell celebrate after the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'd like to think we're breaking through barriers at the moment and creating firsts for ourselves as a footy club.

"Although it was a mini one last week, this is an exciting challenge that we get to do something together and create a little bit of history for our club."

Courtesy of their QClash triumph, the Suns are still a chance to play finals for the first time in their history, although it would require a perfect four from four to finish the season.

King said that was not on his team's radar at the moment, more concerned with a Crows outfit they beat in Darwin nine weeks ago.

Gold Coast celebrates a goal during its clash against Adelaide in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He said the win over Brisbane had given them belief.

"For our group to experience playing that way for four quarters was really pleasing," King said.

"I think you get a lot of confidence as a group knowing it's another top eight, top four team we've beaten this year. We've done that a couple of times now.

"The opportunity for us now is to beat another team above us on the ladder and try and leapfrog a team this week."

With no fresh injuries, the Suns are likely to be unchanged.