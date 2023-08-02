Saturday night's Sydney Derby is the biggest for some time, with both teams pushing for a spot in finals

Stephen Coniglio and Luke Parker at the Sydney Derby XXVI launch at Giants Stadium where Sydney and GWS will play for the Lifeline Cup. Picture: Phil Hillyard

THE BIGGEST name in the game has retired, but the attention in Sydney is fast moving to one of the biggest games ever between the in-form local combatants who have finals football in their sights.

Footy in Sydney can't replace the superstar power of Lance Franklin, but his surprise retirement on Monday only serves to fuel what was already a mammoth Sydney Derby on Saturday night between the surging Swans and Greater Western Sydney, who have won seven on the trot.

Three-time Brett Kirk medallist for best on ground in the Derby, Luke Parker, says the absence of the game's fourth highest goalkicker will be felt inside the Swans but the enormity of the occasion at Giants Stadium on the weekend has been a welcome distraction.

"It's all happened pretty quick to be honest. We're hunting for finals and every game is crucial to us. The greatest player of all-time probably, retires on Monday and by Monday afternoon you're talking about the Giants this week. That's just inevitable," Parker said.

"It'll be a bit weird. The pure size of him and status that he holds inside the AFL community, it's been a privilege to rock up each day and call 'Bud' a mate and go to work with him each day, it's something that will be really missed."

The absence of Franklin's aura won't impact the interest in Saturday night's clash between the two local rivals, with a near capacity crowd at Giants Stadium expected.

A win will be cherished by both sides in pursuit of a finals spot and Parker believes that is the most important aspect for football in New South Wales, rather than a replacement marquee name for the immortal Franklin.

"I'm not sure if we need marquee players, you just need good performers. For Sydney in general, you need two teams that are performing well, winning and competing at the pointy end which our two clubs have been," Parker said.

If there is a ready-made poster boy replacement for Franklin in Sydney it might be in the form of Giants skipper Toby Greene, who comes into the Derby off the back of 11 goals in his last three games and four in the last clash with the Swans, including the match-winner in the final minute.

"I think he already is," former GWS skipper Stephen Coniglio said.

"We've all spoken about his maturity in recent times but he's finally getting some of the recognition externally that he deserves."

The match-up for Greene, who is arguably the most dangerous player in the competition right now, will be fascinating come the opening bounce on Saturday night, especially with one of the Swans likely options in co-captain Dane Rampe out injured.

Oliver Florent was handed the task in round seven amid the Swans' key defensive absentees and Parker has thrown up a couple different options for that critical battle.

"We've got a few guys who can play that lock-down role. Robbie Fox is playing some good football and Harry Cunningham. One of the two will probably be on him at times," he said.

"We know Toby's on fire at the moment, their whole squad is on fire and it's going to take our best to get over the top of them."

The confidence of the Giants can hardly be improved at the minute but they'll be boosted even further on the weekend with star midfielder Tom Green a near-certainty to return from a hamstring injury.

Tom Green celebrates kicking a goal during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward Jesse Hogan may need more monitoring later in the week to confirm his availability though.

"Tom will definitely play and Jesse is a question mark ahead of training tomorrow but we fully expect one, if not two to be back," Coniglio said.

In contrast the Swans will be without long-term greats in Rampe and Franklin as well as in-form wingman Justin McInerney, all with calf injuries.

The Franklin absence may prompt a key positional change for the Swans with ruckman Tom Hickey firming for a return which, if it eventuates, would see the impressive Hayden McLean move to the back-up ruck spot and spend more time as a key forward target.

"He's been up and down with injuries Tom (Hickey) this year, he had a really good game on the weekend (in the VFL), I think he'll definitely be up for selection. With 'Bud' down we may go for that ruckman and push Hayden (McLean) forward," Parker said.

Stephen Coniglio and Luke Parker with Lifeline CEO Colin Seery at the Sydney Derby XXVI launch at Giants Stadium where Sydney and GWS will play for the Lifeline Cup. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The clash represents the first of the post-Franklin era in Sydney and the biggest crowd for some time inside Giants Stadium is expected.

"It hasn't been the case (in recent times) but I do remember a game a couple years ago when we were both up and firing, this stadium gets really loud with hopefully lots of orange and just a little bit of red and white," Coniglio said.

"For Sydney in general and AFL lovers, whether you like the Swans or Giants or not it's one that everyone loves to watch and I think Saturday will be another one of those occasions."