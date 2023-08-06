AN IN-FORM Carlton will face finals hopeful St Kilda in a huge Saturday afternoon clash at Marvel Stadium.
Carlton has roared to life after a mid-season slump saw them drop eight of nine games.
SAINTS v BLUES Follow it LIVE
>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App
The Blues have now won their past six games - including last week's huge win over ladder-leader Collingwood - and sit in sixth spot on the ladder.
St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Liam Stocker
Carlton: Ed Curnow
Despite a topsy-turvy year, the Saints occupy fifth spot after winning their past two matches.
St Kilda won by 22 points when the sides met in round six this year.
St Kilda has regained stars Max King and Bradley Hill for the clash, with Jack Billings and Liam Stocker dropped and Zak Jones' season is over with a knee injury.
Carlton has recalled Zac Fisher for his first game since round 12, but the Blues have lost Mitch McGovern and Adam Cerra to injury.
Fremantle hosts Brisbane at Optus Stadium to wrap up round 21.
The 15th-placed Dockers are out of the finals race, but can still have a huge say on the makeup of the top eight.
DOCKERS v LIONS Follow it LIVE
They claimed the scalp of reigning premier Geelong last week, and will be eyeing another upset against top-four side Brisbane.
Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Matthew Johnson
Brisbane: Deven Robertson
The Lions' top-two hopes hang in the balance after dropping two of its past three games to sit in third spot on the ladder
The sides met in round seven this year, with Brisbane claiming a 48-point win.
The Lions regain Zac Bailey, ruckman Darcy Fort and defender Jaxon Prior for the clash, with Keidean Coleman (eye) and Oscar McInerney (ankle) are out injured, and Kai Lohmann omitted.
The Dockers bring back Brennan Cox in place of Joel Hamling.
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
KANGAROOS v DEMONS Follow it LIVE
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro
Melbourne: Michael Hibberd