Elijah Tsatas will make his much-anticipated debut this weekend against West Coast

Elijah Tsatas at Essendon training at The Hangar on June 28, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ELIJAH Tsatas will make his much-anticipated debut this weekend as Essendon seeks to regain its mojo ahead of a crucial run to the finals.

The Bombers have slipped to 13th place on the ladder after losing their past three matches - and five of the past six - but will look to get their season back on track against the struggling West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Tsatas, taken with pick No.5 in last year's draft, had an interrupted start to his AFL career after suffering a meniscus tear during the pre-season.

He has played seven games in the VFL, where he has averaged more than 25 disposals, four tackles and three marks.

Tsatas spent most of the second half of last week's VFL loss to Sydney in the forward half, but still gathered 22 touches, six clearances and five tackles.

"He won enough of his own ball and looked strong in the clearance at times, but it was also nice to see him develop some forward craft as well," VFL coach Leigh Tudor said after the match. "He battled hard all day for us."

The 18-year-old was a dominant force for Oakleigh Chargers in the Coates Talent League last year, claiming the club's best and fairest award from only six games.

The Bombers take on the Eagles, North Melbourne, Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood in the final month of the home and away season.