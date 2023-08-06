CARLTON has rallied from 22 points down to extend its winning streak to seven games and climb up to fifth on the ladder with a stirring 19-point victory over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
The triumph moves the Blues one step closer to securing their first finals berth in a decade, clinching seven straight wins for the first time since 2000.
The Blues' 10.13 (73) to 8.6 (54) come-from-behind victory came without Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra, Jack Silvagni, Matt Kennedy and Harry McKay, offering further reason for optimism for Michael Voss' troops.
For the Saints, the defeat comes after holding a 22-point half-time lead following a four-goals-to-one second term, before managing only one major in the second half. The loss means St Kilda has gone down in three of its past five games, sitting tenuously in seventh with three rounds to play.
Carlton kicked four goals to none in the final term to storm home, with majors from David Cuningham, Paddy Dow, Charlie Curnow and Blake Acres igniting the Blues supporters.
ST KILDA 3.1 7.2 8.3 8.6 (54)
CARLTON 2.4 3.4 6.7 10.13 (73)
GOALS
St Kilda: King 2, Butler 2, Phillipou, Marshall, Higgins, Crouch
Carlton: Motlop 2, Acres 2, Owies, Martin, Dow, De Koning, C.Curnow, Cuningham