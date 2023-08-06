The Blues powered past the Saints for an important win

Jesse Motlop celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has rallied from 22 points down to extend its winning streak to seven games and climb up to fifth on the ladder with a stirring 19-point victory over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The triumph moves the Blues one step closer to securing their first finals berth in a decade, clinching seven straight wins for the first time since 2000.

SAINTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

The Blues' 10.13 (73) to 8.6 (54) come-from-behind victory came without Sam Walsh, Adam Cerra, Jack Silvagni, Matt Kennedy and Harry McKay, offering further reason for optimism for Michael Voss' troops.

For the Saints, the defeat comes after holding a 22-point half-time lead following a four-goals-to-one second term, before managing only one major in the second half. The loss means St Kilda has gone down in three of its past five games, sitting tenuously in seventh with three rounds to play.

Carlton kicked four goals to none in the final term to storm home, with majors from David Cuningham, Paddy Dow, Charlie Curnow and Blake Acres igniting the Blues supporters.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Butler ignites early with sizzling finish Dan Butler slips past his defender to collect the footy and produce this stellar goal

00:30 Crouch cooking with scintillating snap Brad Crouch fuels St Kilda's momentum early in the second term with this terrific major

00:28 Butler's silver service for comeback King Dan Butler is afforded too much space and feeds Max King for a goal in his return game

00:36 De Koning impresses with much-needed major Tom De Koning launches the footy through the big sticks to initiate Blues' comeback

00:37 Speedy Motlop marathon delivers the goods Jesse Motlop bursts through the middle of the ground and is rewarded with this stunning goal

00:34 Cuningham stuns crowd with electrifying gem David Cuningham quickly thumps the hot footy onto his boot to secure this critical major

00:38 Curnow raises roof with marvellous snap Carlton's lead grows as Charlie Curnow slots this thrilling major from the pocket

ST KILDA 3.1 7.2 8.3 8.6 (54)

CARLTON 2.4 3.4 6.7 10.13 (73)

GOALS

St Kilda: King 2, Butler 2, Phillipou, Marshall, Higgins, Crouch

Carlton: Motlop 2, Acres 2, Owies, Martin, Dow, De Koning, C.Curnow, Cuningham