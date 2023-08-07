With only three rounds to go, the race for a spot in the top eight is one of the tightest in history

Jordan De Goey during Collingwood's game against Geelong in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER an extraordinary fortnight that has turned the season on its head, the race for finals has never been hotter.

With three rounds to go, just one win separates sixth from 12th on the ladder, meaning every little slip up from here could mean the difference between playing finals and having September off.

The top half of the eight has been flipped on its head in the past two weeks, with the top three sides - Collingwood, Port Adelaide and Brisbane - losing five of its past six games combined.

It means there's a host of pviotal games in the final three rounds of the season, with blockbusters every week that will shape the top eight.

Here's a closer look at some of the most important games to look forward to in the run home.

Round 22

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG

Injuries have come at the wrong time for ladder-leader Collingwood and the Magpies could be staring at a third straight loss when they face the reigning premier. Geelong is knocking on the door of the eight - currently in ninth spot, two points adrift - and with the Cats' strong percentage, a win could see them jump as high as fifth spot, while a Magpies victory would see them sew up the minor premiership.

Oliver Henry (left) and Brody Mihocek embrace after the match between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Adelaide at The Gabba

They can deny it all they like, but the Lions are desperate to finish top-two and secure a home finals run at their Gabba fortress. To do that, the wins need to keep coming, but they face a stern test against a resurgent Adelaide, which is in 11th spot on the ladder and needs to win every game to see finals action for itself. The Crows trumped the Lions at home earlier this season, but the Lions at the Gabba is a whole different ball game.

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG

As two of the competition's most in-form teams, this clash shapes as a cracker. The Blues are riding a seven-game winning streak and need just one win from their last three games to ensure their spot in September is safe. But after last year's heartbreak, they will be keen to sew that win up sooner rather than later. Victory won't come easy against the equally red-hot Melbourne, which has won its past five games. The Demons have already secured their finals spot, but have their eye on bigger things - a top-two spot and an entire finals series at home at the 'G.

Blake Acres and Jacob van Rooyen during the match between Melbourne and Carlton at the MCG in round 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval

The Giants have slipped under the radar for much of the season but a seven-game winning streak - which ended on Saturday night - has left them in the eight and the competition has been put on notice. The Giants are in the logjam of teams vying for a spot at the bottom end of the eight and another victory here could put some much needed separation between themselves and other teams. Port Adelaide's top-two spot slipped from its grasp after their fourth loss in a row last weekend, and while the Power's top-four spot isn't in jeopardy - yet - it's the top-two that they are really after and a win against the Giants is a must.

Round 23

Collingwood v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium

Third-placed Brisbane's form line has been shaky over the past month but the Lions are a big chance to cause an upset against the injury-hit Magpies. Marvel Stadium has been a relatively happy hunting ground for the Lions this season, with two wins from their three games at the venue. With the top-two in its sights, a win for Brisbane is a must here.

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium

This match shapes as a season-defining one for both sides - it could well end the finals dream of the loser, while the winner could lock in a finals berth pending other results. Essendon's finals hopes are teetering in 12th spot and every game is a must-win from here. If the Bombers can get the win over lowly North Melbourne next round - which is no guarantee after they just fell over the line against West Coast - they'll still be in the hunt for a September spot when they travel to face the Giants.

Stephen Coniglio kicks whilst being tackled by Alwyn Davey jnr during the match between Essendon and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

St Kilda v Geelong at Marvel Stadium

This is a classic eight-point game that could well make or break the finals chances of both teams, with just two points separating the sides on the ladder after round 21. Despite its patchy form in the latter half of the season, St Kilda remains in the eight but has a tough run home. With a trip to the Gabba to face the Lions in the final round, the Saints will be desperate to take advantage of a home game against the Cats. But a win won't come easily, with Geelong also in the scrap for a top-eight spot. If the Cats can get the cream against an injury-depleted Collingwood in round 22, they could well secure their ticket to September with a win against the inconsistent Saints.

Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval

In a final month of the season chocked full of eight-point games, this one could be the biggest of the lot. With a game against West Coast in round 24, the Crows could put themselves in prime position for finals if they win here, which would likely leave the Swans needing a win against Melbourne in the final round to stay in the hunt. However, if the in-form Swans can defy Adelaide's strong home record and continue their winning ways, it could secure them a finals spot and end the Crows' season.

Round 24

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG

Imagine the scenes at the MCG on a Friday night if Essendon's chances of playing finals come down to a win over its fierce rivals in the final round of the home and away season? If the Bombers can win their next two games, against North Melbourne and a tricky trip to Sydney to face the Giants, this one could well be the club's biggest game in recent memory. It's hard to know exactly how the Magpies will be placed at this point after games against Geelong and Brisbane in the next fortnight, but they'll be keen to enter finals with a win.

Brisbane v St Kilda at The Gabba

Currently in seventh spot, the Saints will be desperate to win at least one and possibly two of their next two games (against the Tigers and Cats) to ensure they don't have to rely on downing the Lions at the Gabba to secure a finals spot. Chris Fagan's side are close to unbeatable at home and they may well need to win this one to keep their own top-two hopes alive, which could make a massive difference in their hunt for an elusive flag.

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium

With games against Hawthorn and West Coast to come in the next two weeks, the Bulldogs should be riding a three-game winning streak when they meet the Cats down the highway. Chris Scott's side, on the other hand, have two tricky games before this one (against Collingwood and St Kilda) so they could well be out of the finals race even before they face the Dogs. But if they win both games in the next fortnight, this one will have plenty on the line.

Sydney v Melbourne at the SCG

This game looks set to have massive ramifications at both ends of the eight. A victory here for the Demons could well be the difference between securing a top-two finals and a road trip in week one of the finals, while the Swans are likely to be needing a win to stay in the race for the eight. A lot could change between now and then, but it looms as a defining game in the season.

Tom Sparrow kicks the ball whilst being tackled by Errol Gulden during the round three match between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on April 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium

The final game of the final round of the season could well decide the fate of several clubs, not just those involved. Both the Blues and Giants may need a win in this one to be certain of a finals spot, while several other clubs in the bottom half of the eight will also be sweating on the result. It could well be the case that the Swans move into eighth spot with a win on Sunday afternoon, giving the Giants the chance to knock their crosstown rivals out of finals and take a September spot for themselves.