Mums with Mics is centred around the love of sportspeople as people. Hosted by two mums of four AFL players - Jackie De Koning and Tracey McKay - this podcast explores the relationships built along the journey and the community off the field – from drafting, to playing, and beyond. Mums with Mics will explore the highlights and the hardship, and the notion that on-field heroes are real people with real lives. It will be funny and real, just like life.