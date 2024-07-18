Between Us

From favourite footy moments to greatest fears, nothing is off-limits in 'Between Us', an all-new podcast from AFL Digital.

Every fortnight, star broadcasters Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards will be joined by a footy-loving guest to talk everything from their passion for the game to dealing with life, loss and love.

They'll also spill the tea on all the goss from on and off the field. It's a footy podcast without the footy chat.

Join Nat and Sarah for 'Between Us' every fortnight wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple Podcasts Spotify