Talkin’ It Up with Megzy and Andy is a vodcast that creates a safe space to have wide ranging conversations, invites everybody to participate on equal standing, and learn as a collective of people with different ideas and experiences. At its heart is a desire for connection through storytelling, with the understanding that individuals bring their own lives, ways of seeing and ways of being. Join co-hosts Megan Waters and Andy Krakouer with some great guests as they talk it up!