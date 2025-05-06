Who do you barrack for?
Host Bharat Sundaresan chats to well-known Australian figures from inside and outside the world of Australian Rules Football on his quest to answer the all-important question in footy - who should he barrack for?
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
