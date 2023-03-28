Existing AFL Supplier Portal

As a current supplier to the AFL, it is an expectation that you consistently uphold the AFL’s procurement values and objectives across all levels of your business operation.

Please find below some frequently asked questions (FAQ’s) to help you navigate your partnership with the AFL. If you have any further queries, please contact us at procurement@afl.com.au.

FAQ’s

What is the AFL’s P2P process?

The most common payment channel used by the AFL is via a Purchase Order.

The AFL will raise a Purchase Requisition for the purchase of goods or services. The Purchase Requisition will be internally approved by the AFL and a Purchase Order will be created. A Purchase Order will be sent to the you, the supplier, for you to raise an invoice (noting the Purchase Order number provided by the AFL on the invoice). This Purchase Order will have the AFL’s Purchase Order Terms & Conditions attached to be signed and acknowledged by you prior to releasing funds. Please note, the AFL will not pay an invoice without a purchase order number referral. If you have not received a Purchase Order number from your AFL representative, please contact them directly.

For low-value expenditures, the AFL have the discretion to pay for goods and services via a Corporate Credit Card, however this is dependent on the type of good or service that we are requesting and the total value amount. Please let your AFL representative know if this is an appropriate payment channel for you, if requested.

When can I expect payment?

The AFL’s payment terms are strictly 30 days for local suppliers and 60 days for international suppliers.