Values and Objectives of Procurement at the AFL

The AFL is the national governing body for Australian Rules Football. The AFL manages and administers the AFL and AFLW leagues as well as promoting and encouraging participation in football across Australia and beyond. The AFL provides the strategic direction and national objectives for our sport with the key purpose to progress the game so that everyone can share in its heritage and possibilities.

The AFL is committed to conducting its business safely, ethically and sustainably. We expect organisations that we partner with, to uphold our high standards when conducting business, through every facet of their internal relationships, practices, strategy implementation, and overall business endeavours.

The AFL believe in empowering an ecosystem to promote long term, strategic partnerships whilst continuing to foster tangible commercial outcomes that help facilitate the operation of our great game, at both the elite and grassroots level.

The objectives of the AFL procurement department are to mitigate risk across our supply chain as well as increase representation and diversity by executing a fair and transparent procurement strategy to the market.