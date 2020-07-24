To enter, entrants must, during the Promotion Period:

1. Go to the competition website at https://www.afl.com.au/rising-star/competition

2. Then, follow the prompts to enter the competition by completing the competition Entry Form;

3. Pick who you think will win the 2025 Rising Star award; and

4. Complete all other required fields in the Entry Form, including but not limited to first name, last name, email, residential address, and mobile phone number.

5. Tick the box where indicated to confirm that you are over the age of eighteen (18).

6. Tick the box where indicated to confirm that you have read and agree to be bound by the AFL Privacy Policy.

7. Once the Entry Form is fully completed, hit the submit button to submit the Entry Form.

Each valid entrant who has entered the competition during the Promotion Period will be entered into the draw.