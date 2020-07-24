Telstra Rising Star Competition 2025
Schedule
General
Promotion Name
Telstra Rising Star Competition 2025
Promoter’s Details
|
Name: Australian Football League
Address: 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, 3008
ABN: 97 489 912 318
Telephone Number: (03) 9643 1999
Privacy Policy: http://www.afl.com.au/privacy
AFL Authorised GF Promotion: GFAFL25/102
Permit Numbers
ACT: TP 25/01669 SA: T25/1256
Promotion Start/Close Date
|
The Promotion starts at 12:01 am AEST on Friday, 25 July 2025 and closes at 11:59 pm AEST on Sunday, 24 August 2025. No entries will be accepted after this time.
Entry Details
|
Entry Instructions
|
To enter, entrants must, during the Promotion Period:
1. Go to the competition website at https://www.afl.com.au/rising-star/competition
2. Then, follow the prompts to enter the competition by completing the competition Entry Form;
3. Pick who you think will win the 2025 Rising Star award; and
4. Complete all other required fields in the Entry Form, including but not limited to first name, last name, email, residential address, and mobile phone number.
5. Tick the box where indicated to confirm that you are over the age of eighteen (18).
6. Tick the box where indicated to confirm that you have read and agree to be bound by the AFL Privacy Policy.
7. Once the Entry Form is fully completed, hit the submit button to submit the Entry Form.
Each valid entrant who has entered the competition during the Promotion Period will be entered into the draw.
Entry Restrictions
|
Entry is open to all Australian residents aged eighteen (18) years or older.
Directors, management, employees, officers and contractors (and their immediate families) of the Promoter or of the agencies or organisations associated with this Promotion, including Engage Australia Pty Ltd, are ineligible to enter.
|
Maximum Number of Entries
|
The maximum number of entries is one per entrant.
Winner Determination Details
|
Major Prize Draw Details
|
Method: Random electronic selection
Time: 12 PM (AEST)
Date: Wednesday, 27 August 2025
Location: Engage Australia Pty Ltd (24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259)
Winners: There will be one (1) winner.
If the draw is scheduled on a public holiday, the draw will be conducted on the following business day.
Prize Details
|
Major Prize
|
There is one (1) Major Prize to be won during the Promotion Period.
The winner will win one (1) 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final double pass ticketing package valued at up to $1000 per double pass. If the winner resides outside of Victoria, the prize will also include (two) return economy class flights from the winners nearest capital city to Melbourne valued at up to $6000. (Prize)
|
Prize Terms
|
The Prize are subject to the terms and conditions as imposed by the provider of the Prize, including period of validity and expiry, or any booking or redemption time frames.
Once dispatched, the Promoter is not liable for any damage (whether lost, stolen, forged or tampered with) or delay occurring in the transit of the Prize.
The Prize is not transferrable to any other person and is not redeemable for cash or an alternative prize.
The Promoter will not be liable for any injury, loss, theft or damage to any person or possessions related directly or indirectly to the Prize.
Any accompanying guest must be 18 years of age or over.
By accepting or participating in any prize, the winner's accompanying guest accepts these Terms and Conditions.
Winners must be able to attend the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final on the allocated ticket dates. Please note the date of the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final is on Saturday, 27 September 2025.
The Promoter reserves the right to cancel or alter any dates, times and destinations relating to this Prize. In these cases, the winner will be informed as soon as possible, and every effort will be made to reschedule the Prize. In the event that the Prize is unavailable the Promoter may substitute the Prize for a prize of equal or greater value. Otherwise please note that all tickets are non-refundable and date changes are not permitted.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Prize does not include:
a) Incidentals and spending money;
b) Accommodation;
c) Any transfers from the winner/companions residence/accommodation and the Toyota AFL Grand Final Venue.
Total Prize Pool
|
The total overall prize pool is valued at up to $7000 (RRP inc. GST).
|
Notification, Publication, Verification, Delivery
|
Notification/Publication of Wins
|
The Winner will be notified in writing via email within seven (7) days of the draw.
The Winner will have their first initial, last name and postcode published at https://www.afl.com.au/rising-star/competition from Monday, 8 September 2025.
|
Verification Requirements
|
Entrants and winners may, at the discretion of the Promoter, be required to provide proof of identity, age and residency to verify their entry (Proof of Identity). Identification considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion.
If an entrant/winner fails to provide Proof of Identity by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter's discretion.
|
Delivery Date/Prize Claim
|
The Prize must be claimed by Monday, 15 September 2025. Subject to verification requirements, the Prizes will be delivered within twenty-eight [28] days of the Prize being awarded to the email or address provided by the entrant at the time of entry.
The Promoter takes no responsibility for an incorrect postal address being provided by the entrant. The Promoter is also not liable for any Prize that has been lost, stolen, damaged or tampered with in any way after it has been dispatched.
|
Unclaimed Prize Draws
|
The Promoter will conduct an unclaimed prize draw at 12 pm AEST on Tuesday, 16 September 2025 at 24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259 to award any Prize that remain unclaimed. A winner of the unclaimed prize draw will be notified in writing within two [2] days of the draw and published at https://www.afl.com.au/rising-star/competition from Monday, 22 September 2025.
Terms and Conditions
- Participation in the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Terms and Conditions (including the Schedule). Any capitalised terms used in these Terms and Conditions have the meaning given in the Schedule, except where stated otherwise.
- The competition will be advertised across the AFL Network, official AFL App and official AFL social media pages .
Entry
- Entry to Promotion is open to residents who meet the Entry Restrictions (if any).
- The Promotion will be conducted during the Promotion Period. To enter, entrants must comply with the Entry Instruction during the Promotion Period. Any entry must be made personally. No entry made by a third party on behalf of an entrant will be valid.
- Entrants in the competition may enter up to the Maximum Entries. Entries must be submitted in accordance with the Entry Instruction. Once submitted, entries will not be capable of alteration or deletion.
- Entries must be received by the Promoter during the Promotion Period. Online, SMS and other electronic entries are deemed received at the time of receipt into the relevant database. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries including entries not received, or delays in the entries being received due to technical disruptions, network congestion or any other reason.
- The cost of accessing the promotional website will be dependant on the entrant’s individual Internet Service Provider.
- The Promoter reserves the right to verify identity as per the Verification Requirements. In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.
- The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to disqualify any entry which, in the opinion of the Promoter, includes objectionable content, profanity or other defamatory statements. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant or winner, who breaches these Terms and Conditions, tampers with the entry process, engages unlawful, fraudulent, misleading or deceptive behaviour (including any behaviour calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the promotion), or damages the goodwill or reputation of the Promoter. This includes, but is not limited, to entrants and households using multiple email addresses, postal addresses, PO Box addresses or SIM cards to register single or multiple purchases. Inaudible, illegible, incomprehensible and incomplete entries will also be deemed invalid.
Prizes
- The prize(s) is/are specified in the Prize Details, and subject to Prize Terms (including those specified below). Total prize pool is also specified in the Schedule.
- Prize value(s) is/are based upon the recommended retail price at the time of printing (inclusive of GST). The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in prize value between now and the final prize redemption date.
- All costs associated with a prize, which are not expressly included in the Schedule as an element of the prize, are the responsibility of the winner. These costs may include spending money, transfer costs, taxes, insurance, or visa costs.
- If the prize is unavailable, for whatever reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equal or greater value, subject to law.
- It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner must comply with all conditions of use of the prize and any other requirements, or terms, imposed by the supplier of the prize.
- Entrants acknowledge and agree that there may be inherent risks in the Promotion or the prize. Participation in either may involve participation in dangerous activities. By entering this Promotion and accepting the prize, entrants accept the risk for themselves and their companion(s).
- The prize must be booked and completed as specified by the Promoter or by the supplier of the prize. Any travel provided as part of the prize must be taken on dates specified by the Promoter. Any travel provided as part of the prize is subject to booking and availability, and is subject to any terms and conditions imposed by the relevant providers.
- Where travel is provided as part of the prize, the Winner and travelling companion must depart and return at the same time, at the same capital city, using the same air carrier, and remain responsible for transport from their residence to the nearest capital city for flight departure. The Winner and travelling companion are responsible for ensuring that they have all necessary travel insurance and documents (passports or visa) to travel to the relevant place. The Promoter is not responsible for the cancellation, delay or rescheduling of any part of a travel prize and any costs incurred will be the sole responsibility of the winner.
- The Promoter, Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, and any agencies or companies associated with this Promotion, make no representation as to the safety conditions, political conditions, or other issues that may exist at any destination.
- By entering this competition, winners accept and acknowledge full responsibility for their decision to participate in this prize. The winner is warned that there is a possibility of accidents causing injury, death or property damage in accepting the prize.
- Travel included in the prize must be taken within the times and dates specified by the Promoter and must coincide with the dates of the scheduled event.
Determination and Notification
- The Winner will be notified, and their first initial, last name and postcode will be published as per the Schedule. The Promoter and the companies/agencies associated with the Promotion may also publish the name and State/Territory of residence of Winner on their website(s) and in trade publications.
- The Prize will be awarded to the person named in the valid entry or entries randomly drawn. In the event of any dispute, the prize will be awarded to the account holder of the entry mechanism used to submit the entry.
- Should an entrant’s contact details change during the Promotional Period, it is the entrant’s sole responsibility to notify the Promoter.
Claiming Prizes
- The prize must be claimed by the Prize Claim Date in accordance with instructions set out in the Schedule. If a prize is not accepted or claimed by that Prize Claim Date, the Promoter reserves the right to distribute the unclaimed prizes in accordance with the Unclaimed Prize Draw details specified in the Schedule, subject to any directions given by relevant authorities. Winners of unclaimed prizes will be notified in accordance with the Schedule.
- In the event (for any reason) a winner does not take, or participate in (due to any issues including travel), an element of the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then that prize will be forfeited and cash will not be awarded in lieu of that element of the prize.
Facebook Promotions
- If the Promotion is conducted via Facebook, entrants acknowledge and agree that: the Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook; any information provided in connection with the Promotion is provided to the Promoter, not Facebook; entry and participation in the Promotion is dependent on entrants acting in accordance with the Facebook Statement of Rights and Responsibilities (available at http://www.facebook.com/terms.php); and the entrant releases Facebook and its associated companies from any and all liability arising in relation to this Promotion.
Other Terms
- The Promoter are not liable for any tax implications that may arise from the prize winnings.
- The winner agrees to participate, as reasonably required, in media editorial requests relating to the prize, including being interviewed, photographed and filmed.
- All entrants hereby consent to the Promoter using the entrant’s name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film, and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purposes of promoting this competition, and any products or services supplied by the Promoter.
- It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner (or their legal guardian) may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter, in its absolute discretion. If the legal release is not signed within the time specified, the relevant entry will be deemed invalid. Where such occurs, the Promoter may determine a new winner in accordance with the arrangements specified in the Schedule (Unclaimed Prize Draws).
- The Promoter, Engage Interactive Pty Ltd, and agencies or companies associated with this Promotion will not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including indirect or consequential loss) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with a prize except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law.
- The Promoter, Engage Interactive Pty Ltd and their associated agencies and companies are not liable for (including any costs) any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, network failures, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of entries, and any cause beyond the control of the Promoter, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available.
- In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter’s ability to properly proceed with the competition on the dates and in the manner described in these terms and conditions, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, COVID-19 related government-mandated public health directions or restrictions, computer virus, fraud, tampering, unauthorised intervention, or technical failure, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition, subject to direction of the relevant authorities.
- All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter (and its agents, including Engage Interactive Pty Ltd) collect, hold, and use the personal information of entrants for the purpose of conducting this competition, and for future promotion of the Promoter’s goods and services in accordance with the Promoter’s Privacy Policy.
- The Promoter may disclose entrants’ personal information to companies connected with this Promotion and to State/Territory authorities. If the entrant does not agree with the collection, use, holding or disclosure of their personal information, they must not enter this competition. If the entrant no longer consents to their details being used, or wish to update, modify or delete their details, the entrant should contact the Promoter.
- The Promoter is Australian Football League (ABN 97 489 912 318), 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, 3008, (03) 9643 1999. Any reference to AFL refers to the Australian Football League.